Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Hourglass Figure In A Green Dress

Plus-size model, Ashley Alexiss, put her hourglass figure on display in her newest Instagram update. She went braless under a simple, green dress. It had thin straps and a high scoop neck, with the hem falling inches above her knees. She wore her hair down in a casual look with a heavy side part and accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Ashley posed in a dramatic doorway. The doors were light brown and featured intricate carvings. The left side of the door revealed a man’s face and an elaborate border. And the doorway also had two, gold sculptures mounted on the sides.

Meanwhile, the stunner pushed open the door with her left hand and stood in the opening. She popped her left knee and placed her right hand in her hair. Thanks to the tight fit of the dress, her curves were easily seen. She also opted to go barefoot. Beyond the door was a courtyard with a leafy tree and green lawn, along with another building.

Although she didn’t reveal her location, it looked like she was enjoying herself in a tropical paradise. The picture seemed to have been taken on a bright but cloudy day. In addition, the photographer used a basic composition with the model in the center, with some symmetry thanks to the architecture of the doorway. It was also taken from further away, which emphasized her surroundings.

Fans left their compliments in the comments section.

“Your silhouette is so incredible,” gushed a follower.

“Dangerous curves spotted,” wrote an admirer.

Others referred to her captions.

“Not gonna lie you had me in the first half,” admitted a fan.

“I’ll be your sleeping pill,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

Loading...

It seems that Ashley is enjoying a beautiful location, but she’s having a hard time sleeping. But that’s not to say that she looked tired in her photo, as she managed to exude plenty of flirty vibes as she pursed her lips for the shot.

Previously, the bombshell shared another update that accentuated her hourglass figure. This time, she was spotted in a black lace teddy. It had a deep v-neckline, and a sheer panel right below her chest in an upside-down triangle shape. Ashley took the selfie with her left hand, as she pursed her lips and tugged at her hair. Her French manicure could be seen. She appeared to be posing inside a bathroom and rocked shimmery purple eyeshadow and glossy, light pink lipstick.