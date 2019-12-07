Chrissy Teigen Poses Braless In Photo With Her Daughter, Claps Back At Critical Troll

Chrissy clapped back at Instagram follower who criticized her wardrobe choice.

Chrissy Teigen and her 3-year-old daughter Luna were captured on camera sharing a sweet mother-daughter moment, but one of Chrissy’s Instagram followers wasn’t a fan of the revealing outfit that the mother of two wore for their cute family photo.

On Friday, Chrissy delighted most of her 26.8 million Instagram followers by sharing the snapshot in question with them. Chrissy was pictured wearing a short, blush silk robe with nothing underneath. The garment’s ties were undone, and Chrissy also didn’t have any pants on.

The former Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model was sitting an a narrow staircase, and she had her body slightly turned so that much of her left breast was exposed. Luna was sitting on the same step as her mother, and she was turned toward her. The little girl was rocking a cute zebra print dress and a pink bow in her hair. However, Luna seemed more concerned about the way her mom looked. Chrissy’s long hair was slightly obscuring the little girl’s hands from view, but she appeared to be reaching up to touch a necklace that Chrissy was wearing. Luna was staring at it intently.

In the caption of her post, Chrissy joked that Luna was acting as her stylist when the sweet photo was snapped. The response to the photo was overwhelmingly positive, and it has received over 917,000 likes so far. However, one of Chrissy’s followers tried to shame her over her exposed chest.

“Jesus cover up your daughter is right there,” the critical commenter wrote.

However, Chrissy wasn’t haven’t it. She responded to the troll with a hilarious breastfeeding joke.

“She sucked it for months and doesn’t mind it much,” she clapped back.

Chrissy’s Instagram followers loved her response, and many of them were quick to jump to her defense. Some of her fans applauded her for reminding the troll that breasts aren’t just eye candy, and they praised her for teaching Luna to have a positive body image by leading by example. Others pointed out that the troll couldn’t have been too offended by Chrissy’s picture because he later began using it as his profile photo.

“Just don’t look, but that’d be hard to do since you put it as your profile pic,” read one response to the troll. “Who does that! You’ve got issues buddy!”

“Did it ever cross your mind that the female breast has an actual purpose for the mother’s child rather than a boy like you. Get over it and keep scrolling,” another fan wrote.

“The best way to teach your daughter to be comfortable with her body is to be comfortable with yours,” a third supporter remarked. “Haters gonna hate.”

Chrissy has earned a reputation for clapping back at her critics with clever comebacks, and this talent has helped her gain even more social media fame. As previously reported by The Inquistir, the cookbook author recently made headlines with her witty response to a troll who tried to shame her for hiring nannies and chefs to help her out around the house.