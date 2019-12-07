Kelly Gale Rocks A Bright Blue Bikini At Rottnest Island

Kelly Gale shared a new Instagram photo today, which was a selfie that she took in the reflection of a window. The stunner wore a bright blue bikini, along with a colorful, matching jacket that fell down her shoulders. The top was arguably a little too small, as parts of her underboob fell out. Meanwhile, the middle of the top was decorated with a silver, circular accent. The bottoms were matching, with smaller silver hardware by the straps.

The model accessorized with a white baseball hat and large earrings. Plus, she sported a bracelet on her left wrist. She stood with her legs far apart and grabbed a hold of the silver railing beside her. At the same time, she thrust out her left hip. Her toned body was on full display, with her ripped abs being the focal point. She held the phone with her left hand to take the photo. She parted her lips slightly while looking at her screen. It was a sunny day, but thanks to her hat, some of her face was left in the shadows. Her hair was pulled behind her shoulders.

Behind Kelly was the blue ocean. The boat she was on appeared to be white. The photo was geotagged at Rottnest Island in Western Australia.

Fans had lots of nice things to say about Kelly’s newest update.

“U loook d*mn good in that bikini Kels!” gushed a follower.

“So sexy more of you in this bikini please,” requested an admirer.

“Perth is great this time of year glad you enjoyed your stay,” wrote a fan.

Others were distracted by something they noticed in the photo.

“From the reflection in the window looks like you had Major surgery along the one side of your stomach,” said a fourth Instagram user.

The “scar” was visible on the right side of her stomach and seemingly reached from her ribs down to her bikini bottoms. However, it’s likely just a reflection, considering that her recent posts don’t show her with any sort of scar.

In fact, she shared another update just yesterday that showed her rocking a bright red bikini. She was seen laying on her back on a white hammock, which stretched above crystal blue waters. Kelly placed her hands by her head and bent her left knee. The photo was taken from a higher vantage point, which gave fans a good look at her bikini body. She accessorized with dark sunglasses and a small charm necklace.