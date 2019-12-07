Jillian Michaels Of ‘The Biggest Loser’ Discusses The Dangers Of Glamorizing Obesity

While fat shaming isn't permissible, Jillian Michaels says 'obesity is not something that should be glamorized.'

Biggest Loser trainer Jillian Michaels discussed the tough subject of weight in a recent interview. She was very candid about the fact that she believes that political correctness does people a disservice in this regard because the media pushes for acceptance and inclusion for all, despite their size. While Michaels doesn’t think fat shaming is permissible, she does think it is dangerous to glamorize obesity, according to Today.

In today’s society, there are more and more big name actors, musicians, and other popular icons who are very overweight. There’s also a newfound acceptance in mainstream media of obesity. But this sense of acceptance could also be taken to convey that it’s okay to not take care of one’s health or prioritize fitness. Michaels believes people are now too afraid to openly discuss the topic of obesity for fear of hurting someone’s feelings or not being politically correct.

“I think we’re politically correct to the point of endangering people. Yes, we want to be inclusive of everyone (and respect that) everyone comes in all different shapes and sizes. That nobody should ever be body shamed or fat shamed or excluded and that everyone is equally deserving and should feel equally valuable. Obesity in itself is not something that should be glamorized. But we’ve become so politically correct that no one wants to say it.”

Even though The Biggest Loser will be returning to television in January, Michaels doesn’t think the show will be around long. The show makes losing weight a competition, featuring teams of overweight contestants that are trained by professionals to properly exercise and eat healthier. At the end of the season, whichever team loses the most weight wins the cash prize. While the show’s been popular since it debuted in 2004, Michaels believes that society is shifting in a way to cause some to look upon the show as fat shaming.

Michaels has been known to not be afraid to ruffle a few feathers when discussing the controversial topic of weight and dieting. Earlier this year, she was criticized after publicly slamming the popular ketogenic diet. This diet focuses on foods that are high in fat and low in carbohydrates. While it may not be for everyone, some have found success in losing weight through this diet.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Michaels insisted the ketogenic diet is not good for one’s overall health and even claimed she didn’t know why anyone would attempt it.