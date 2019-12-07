Billie Eilish Says Donald Trump Will Be Reelected Because ‘Some People Just Love Horrible People’

Billie Eilish turns 18 this month, and she is ready to cast her first vote for president in next year’s election. But the Grammy-nominated singer says that she thinks despite her decision not to vote for Donald Trump, she believes he will get reelected because “some people just love horrible people.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the “When the Party’s Over” singer says that she is worried about the upcoming presidential election and it’s making her emotional. She believes Trump will get a second term in office because he has a lot of people who still support him.

“I’m pretty worried about [2020],” she said. “I think stupid Trump is probably going to get reelected, and that makes my heart break. You know, some people just love horrible people. It’s weird.”

The anti-pop star says that she is going to make sure she is an informed voter and not just listen to the message that older Americans are sending.

“I’m going to do all my research. I don’t know what the right thing is, but I think it’s so funny when a lot of adults think that they know what’s right,” she said.

She clearly hopes she isn’t the only one getting educated and casting a vote. As she embarks on her arena tour, which kicks off in Miami next March and moves through the U.S., she will have a voter registry at every show. On top of that, she will have eco-activism booths from Greenpeace and Global Citizen.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Eilish was the youngest singer to be nominated for four awards in some of the top Grammy categories, including Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Album of the Year, and Record of the Year.

Eilish says that she doesn’t think she will be taking home any of the awards, however.

“The nomination is what I’m grateful for. The award, the Grammys are — I mean my whole family’s watched the Grammys every single year,” she said.

She may be worried about next year’s election, but she’s made peace with the idea of not winning any Grammy awards this time around.

“I’m not and that’s fine,” she said.

Instead, she hopes Ariana Grande takes home an award because she released two albums this year, all while dealing with difficult challenges in her life.

While the singer isn’t getting her hopes up for the Grammy Awards, she did nab best New Artist of the Year and Favorite Artist from the American Music Awards.