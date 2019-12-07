Instagram Model Violet Summers Sizzles In Tiny Bandeau Top & Skintight Leggings

The Instagram model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

On Saturday, December 7, American model Violet Summers shared yet another sizzling snap with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

In the picture, the 20-year-old posed on what appears to be a rooftop parking lot in Los Angeles, California. She stood with her shoulders back and her arms crossed, as she looked off into the distance. The social media star flaunted her fabulous figure in a black bandeau top and a pair of matching leggings with mesh detailing. The tiny crop top barely covered Violet’s chest, leaving little to the imagination. Her toned midsection and sculpted hips were also put on display in the revealing ensemble. Violet’s Nike tennis shoes, in the style Air Max 90 Viotech OG, gave the monochromatic outfit a pop of color. She also accessorized the sporty look with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

The brunette beauty styled her long hair in a sleek middle part and did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the caption, Violet revealed that the Air Max 90 Viotech OGs are her preferred choice of casual shoes. The social media influencer also implored fans to let her know their favorite type of footwear.

A few followers were quick to share their opinions on sneakers, specifically expressing appreciation for Nikes and Sketchers. Many of Violet’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are the cutest and really beautiful!” gushed a fan.

“Wow you look good in anything,” said a different devotee, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“The whole look is the best ever… wow,” added another commenter.

“You’re absolutely breathtaking so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Violet engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 28,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post explicit content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines, much to the delight of her audience. Recently, Violet drove fans wild by uploading a photo in which she wore a plunging, sequined swimsuit. That provocative post has been liked over 50,000 times since it was shared.