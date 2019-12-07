‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Shows Off Her Baby Bump As She Duck Walks And Squats In Gray Leggings

Lauren Drain, a fitness model/trainer with 3.9 million followers on Instagram, has shared a strenuous looking workout in her latest video upload to the social media platform. Lauren, who’s in the third trimester of her first pregnancy, showed off her baby bump in the clip in a black sports bra and gray leggings.

The mom-to-be kicked off the video with weighted alternating duck walks. She held a kettlebell up to her chest while she did the exercise.She then moved on to the abductor machine where she knocked out a couple of reps meant to target her outer glutes. Step-ups came next and she did those while holding two kettlebell weights on either side. With each step onto a stool she raised her back leg. Lauren tackled raised plie squats after that before she ended the video with a set of straight-legged deadlifts. In her caption, she advised her followers that they should only try this last exercise if they’re able to maintain a flat back.

Lauren’s caption also mentioned that her leggings and sports bra were from fast-fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing.

As of this writing, the clip has been watched over 30,000 times.

Lauren’s fans cheered her on from the comments section.

“That baby’s gonna come out jacked like Arnold! Work it Lady!” one fan wrote.

Another fan marveled at the fact that she can do all of these taxing exercises while pregnant.

“Duck walks are hard without being pregnant,” a second admirer added. “Idk how y’all do it.. literal superhero.”

A third commenter advised her to ignore any hate comments she received because of her Instagram content.

“Please don’t listen to any negative feedback, you guys are awesome,” they wrote. “Been following you guys for a long time and you are doing great.”

A fourth fan predicted that Lauren would have no problem getting back in shape after she delivered her baby.

“The snapback is going to be unreal!” they commented.

This is hardly the first time that Lauren has shared a workout video since she announced her pregnancy. In a previous Instagram clip, she did kettle swings while wearing an olive-green pair of shorts and a matching sports bra.

“Pregnancy is not a disability,” she wrote in the caption. “We are strong, we are capable, we are resilient, beautiful & empowering.”

The awe-inspiring video has been viewed more than 110,000 times and 220 people have commented since it was posted three days ago.