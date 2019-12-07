Emily Ratajkowski Goes Fully Topless In Sultry Photoshoot For Inamorata Woman: ‘Exciting Things Coming’

Emily Ratajkowski has something big cooking for her clothing brand. The Inamorata Woman entrepreneur is gearing up for a new drop next week, and has taken to Instagram to spread the word about all the great things that are on the way. In a double update shared on Saturday, the brunette bombshell told fans to be on the lookout for some “exciting things coming” very soon to the Inamorata brand. To make sure that she had their attention — and to better get her message across — Emily further enticed followers by going completely topless for a pair of sizzling photos that gave Instagrammers plenty to look at and talk about.

Proving once again that she’s the best ambassador for her brand, Emily cut a very provocative figure in the eye-catching snaps. Clad in nothing but a pair of chic black trousers, the Sports Illustrated babe was the perfect temptress as she turned her back to the camera and exposed a great expanse of toned, supple skin. The smoldering brunette put her bare back on full display, while also flaunting her famously taut waistline and sculpted hips. Likewise, she offered a glimpse of her perky derriere, highlighted in the curve-hugging pants.

Snapped against the backdrop of a simple white wall, Emily channeled her inner seductress by striking a couple of sultry poses that played up all of her best assets. In the first snap, she let herself be photographed from the mid-profile, making sure to elegantly censor her curves so as not to turn the photo too NSFW. With her arms crossed over her chest and her back slightly hunched, as if to signal that she was guarding something precious, the “Blurred Lines” hottie turned her head towards the camera, looking over her shoulder with a coy expression. The pose highlighted her impossibly narrow waistline and pert backside. To add more spice to the already steamy shot, she wore her pants unbuttoned, letting them seemingly slide off of her chiseled hips.

A swipe to the next slide saw Emily fully flaunting her naked back, and even showing a little bit more. The model posed with her hands on her tiny waist and cocked one hip to the side, tilting her head forward at the same time. The racy posture allowed her to flash a hint of sideboob, and drive fans into a meltdown in the process.

The ultra-hot update reeled in some massive engagement, amassing close to 1 million likes in just three hours of having been posted. In addition, the sexy shots brought followers to the comments section by the masses, with 2,660-plus messages piling up under the scorching photos in the same time frame.

“OHHH GOODDDD,” one person wrote in all caps, adding a string of kiss-mark emoji and tagging Emily in their comment.

“Hot as always,” penned another, leaving a string of flattering emoji of the fire, cowboy-hat-face, and OK-hand variety.

In the caption, Emily told fan to tune in next week for a big treat, and tagged the Inamorata brand.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 28-year-old stunner originally announced that she has a new collection under way with a tantalizing topless pic shared to her label’s Instagram page on Wednesday. Closely-cropped to her face and bust, the photo in question didn’t show much in the way of curves, but offered a generous view of the fabulous gold statement jewelry dangling from her ear — a massive drop-down earring aptly shaped like a woman’s silhouette.

The Inamorata Woman entrepreneur appeared to be wearing the same accessory in her latest update as well. The Vogue model sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t seem to be wearing much makeup, only highlighting her beautiful features with a dark eyeliner and a nude lipstick. Her nails featured a nude manicure that complemented her natural-looking glam. The gorgeous model and actress showed off her dark tresses styled with a mid-part, in a slightly unkempt look that only made her more attractive.

Loading...

While plenty of followers took to the comments section to compliment Emily on her stunning beauty, others had words of appreciation for the Inamorata Woman label.

“I love the concept behind the brand, to be the love you want to be,” read one message, followed by a heart emoji.

Some even tried to venture a guess on what the new drop could be.

“I see a pants. Pants are great. Pants are needed,” remarked another fan.

So far, the Inamorata Woman brand has launched a couple of swimwear collections, as well as leisurewear and lingerie.