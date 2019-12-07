Halle Berry Shows Off Gym-Honed Body In Tight Leggings & Sleeveless Shirt On Instagram

Halle Berry continued to stun her fans as she showcased her flawless figure in her latest gym photo, which was posted to her Instagram account on Friday.

In the snapshot, Halle appears toned and trim as she sports a pair of black leggings and a sleeveless crop top. The actress looks like a fitness bombshell while flaunting her sculpted legs, curvy hips, muscular arms, and flat tummy in the photo.

The Oscar winner had her long hair braided back behind her head as some strands fell over her shoulders. Shadows hide much of Halle’s face from sight, but she appears to be wearing a natural makeup look.

In the background of the picture, tons of gym equipment — such as weights and machines — can be seen as Halle strolls towards the camera and looks away from the lens with a sultry stare.

In the caption of the photo, the actress reveals that the “Fitness Friday” picture was from her new movie, Bruised, and dedicated the snap to hall of fame rugby player, Phaidra Knight.

Halle told her followers to look to the athlete if they were in need of motivation, revealing that she’s inspired her to bring out her own inner “warrior.”

Of course, Halle’s over 5.7 million followers were impressed with the snap, and made quick work of showering the post with over 107,000 likes and more than 840 comments in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to the platform.

“For Christmas I want Halle’s Guns please & Thank You Santa,” one of the actress’ Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“Love the shadows. Wonderful picture!” another adoring fan gushed over Halle.

“The most beautiful woman of the world,” a third social media user stated.

Loading...

“She inspires you and you inspire me. After seeing all your hard work, I started training and working out again. Thank you so much,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halle doesn’t spend all of her time in the gym. Last week, the actress headed to a casino wearing a long-sleeved leopard-print dress that put her long, lean legs on full display.

Halle looked stunning with her hair piled on top of her head and a pair of trendy sunglasses, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the video that she shared of herself in the ensemble.

Halle Berry’s fans have now watched the clip over 378,000 times, and have left more than 600 comments to show their love for her.