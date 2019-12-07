Polish Model Veronica Bielik Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Plunging Bodysuit

The Instagram model sizzled in her latest post.

On Saturday, December 7, Polish model Veronica Bielik uploaded yet another tantalizing post for her 2.4 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The picture shows the 26-year-old standing on a white carpeted floor in front of a mirror with a bed in the background. She posed with her shoulders back and smiled sweetly as she snapped the selfie.

Veronica opted to go pantless for the casual photoshoot. She flaunted her incredible curves in a plunging black bodysuit from the clothing brand Gooseberry Intimates. The revealing ensemble accentuated the model’s tiny waist. Her ample cleavage and long, lean legs were also on full display. She accessorized the sultry look with a delicate necklace and a silver watch.

The blond bombshell styled her long locks in a sleek middle part, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with minimal makeup, an application that included peach blush, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer revealed that she appreciates Saturday mornings because she does not need to be woken up by an alarm. She also provided additional advertisement for Gooseberry Intimates.

Quite a few fans noted that they too preferred waking up naturally.

“Mornings without an alarm rule. Happy Saturday! Beautiful,” wrote a commenter.

Many of Veronica’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Prettiest girl in the world, easily,” gushed a fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Oh my gosh so beautiful very pretty and hot,” said a different devotee.

“Wonderful selfie, fabulous look and divine body,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Veronica graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The provocative photo appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 88,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Veronica is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consists of her in risque ensembles. Earlier this week, the beauty drove fans wild by uploading a series of sizzling snaps, in which she wore a light pink, figure-hugging mini dress from the company Oh Polly. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was uploaded.