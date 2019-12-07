Bebe Rexha Spreads Legs In Skintight Black PVC Corset And Leggings In New Instagram Photo

Bebe Rexha likely stopped several of her Instagram followers in their tracks when she uploaded a photo of herself in a skintight black PVC corset and matching leggings on Saturday. In the shared snapshot, the “I’m A Mess” singer spread her legs as she sat on a metal chair that appears to have been backstage at one of her recent gigs.

The corset featured a deep V neckline which showed off her cleavage. Bebe paired her outfit with pointy black boots and accessorized her blunt blond bob in a middle part with three black clips on the right side. She also sported two sparkly chokers around her neck. Bebe’s eye makeup was dark and smoky but she balanced that with a nude lipstick.

The singer’s photo racked up more than 50,000 likes and more than 500 comments within the first 30 minutes after it was posted. In those comments, fans raved over the photo and showered Bebe with lots of glowing praise.

“YOUR SO SO SO BEAUTIFUL,” one fan wrote.

“I love this woman so much! what a dream to meet you queen!” a second fan gushed. “My God.”

“Beauty and perfection in this picture,” a third admirer wrote before including three heart emoji to their comment.

“You, my dear, are just fabulous,” a fourth fan added.

A lot of the other comments were filled with more generic compliments for her beauty and collections of emoji meant to express enthusiastic admiration for the singer’s physical beauty.

This is hardly the first time that Bebe has worn black PVC clothing in her Instagram photos. In the upload prior to the one above, she cinched in her waist with a half corset made out of the plastic material. She paired the seductive piece with an oversized gray t-shirt emblazoned with the word “Pleasures” in black capital letters. She stood under a gold fringe curtain and held clumps of it in both hands. Over 450,000 Instagram users expressed their approval for the photo by clicking the like button. More than 2,000 people commented on it and were just as enthusiastic with their praise as they were under her most recent upload.

In a previous photo, she also wore a black PVC bustier that looks similar to the corset in her latest Instagram photo. In that social media update, she accessorized her look with a thick black belt, adorned with multiple silver chains. The photo has racked up close to 650,000 likes and 2,800-plus comments.