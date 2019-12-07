WWE News: Huge Segment And Title Match Announced For ‘Monday Night Raw’

As noted by Wrestling Inc, last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw WWE make two huge announcements for the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw.

The love triangle between Lana, Rusev, and Bobby Lashley has polarized the WWE Universe in recent months, but the company has stuck with the angle and it’s taken some unexpected turns as a result. However, the drama will intensify this coming Monday, as Rusev and Lana will finalize their storyline divorce live on television.

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, the storyline has been the source of much controversy, which has boiled over into the superstars’ personal lives. Lana revealed that she and Lashley have been receiving death threats from angry internet trolls, so it will be interesting to see how this segment is booked following the recent revelations.

However, despite the drama surrounding the storyline transcending the world of sports entertainment, the superstars have shown that they’re committed to making it work. In recent weeks, Lana has revealed that Rusev is a sex addict, pretended that she was pregnant with his child, and all parties have been sent to jail.

Vince McMahon is reportedly a huge fan of the storyline as well. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the chairman compared it to a “car wreck” that people can’t stop watching. He also believes that Lana and Lashley are garnering legitimate heel heat, while Rusev has become a top babyface.

The upcoming show will also feature a United States Championship match between Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles. Mysterio recently defeated “The Phenomenal One” for the title, and the rematch is bound to feature some high energy wrestling and impressive aerial maneuvers.

Mysterio won the title with some help from “The Viper” Randy Orton. Therefore, it’s highly possible that the multi-time World Champion will make another appearance and cost Styles, but he’ll have to contend with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as well.

This Monday’s show marks the go-home episode before next weekend’s TLC pay-per-view. At the time of this writing, only three matches have been confirmed for the event, all of which feature Friday Night SmackDown superstars. This episode will confirm the red brand’s matches for the show.

Fans can expect to see the divorce segment set up a showdown between Lashley and Rusev at the pay-per-view. Orton and Styles also appear to have some unfinished business with each other, which will likely culminate in a match next Sunday.