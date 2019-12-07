‘TOWIE’ Star Yazmin Oukhellou Flaunts Busty Bosom & Tiny Waist In Gorgeous Christmas Snap

The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou commanded the attention of her 537,000 Instagram followers less than 24 hours ago by sharing a gorgeous Christmas theme snapshot that put both her tiny waist and her busty bosom on full display.

The sizzling photo featured Yazmin rocking a snug all-black ensemble. She sported a tank top with a deep u-neckline that allowed her to flaunt a generous amount of cleavage for the camera. Yazmin had the bottom of her tank top tucked inside of her matching black pants.

Notably, her pants had white lettering on one of her thighs that read, “‘Feeling’ an emotional state or reaction.”

The U.K. reality TV star stood with her hand resting in front of her trim frame. While it was a full-front snap, she did not look at the camera.

Yazmin’s dark tresses were parted down the middle as they flowed down her body. She had styled them to be sleek and straight without a frizz, curl, or wave in sight.

Oukhellou opted to keep things simple in the cosmetics department. She rocked a light lip color and a hint of blush on her face. She also had a light line of black eyeliner that made her eyes pop for the camera.

The TOWIE star looked to be ready for Christmas as she stood in front of a gorgeous frosted Christmas tree. With a large chunk of the room she stood in being white in color, Yazmin was the central focus of the snap thanks to how well her dark ensemble complemented the white background.

Loading...

The photo pulled in over 8,000 likes and just shy of 100 comments inside of 24 hours. Her followers quickly gushed over how “gorgeous” and “stunning” she looked in the snap. Overwhelmed by her beauty, many showered the comment section of the Oukhellou’s snap with nothing more than heart and fire emoji.

In a snapshot shared just an hour ago, Yazmin revealed the two photos were taken at a beauty salon of some sort. The TV personality declared that it was a “new hair day” for her. Yazmin proceeded to tag and give credit to her new hair extensions before noting they were the only extensions worth using. She explained that they appealed to her because of how long they lasted.

The most recent snap featured a side shot of Yazmin from the bust up as the stylist worked on the reality TV star’s hair. “Beautiful” and “pretty” were some of the words her followers used to describe the side view snap.