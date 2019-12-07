Brandi Passante Suggests Keeping Your Friends & A Bathroom Close By In A Sparkling Party Dress

Storage Wars alum Brandi Passante took to her Instagram account roughly 24 hours with some words of wisdom for her 141,000 followers. The blonde bombshell acknowledged that while keeping friends close was important, you should always keep a bathroom even closer.

The Instagram advice came in the caption of her latest snapshot that featured herself and two of her friends smiling and posing for the camera. While Brandi opted for a closed mouth smile, her friends had their lips open wide as they flaunted their pearly white teeth.

In addition to the advice, the caption of the photo also contained a very long hashtag suggesting Brandi and her friends were having a fun time at a NASCAR Party. In the hashtag, Brandi noted few parties were as good as a “car party.”

The three lovely ladies were posing in front of the men’s and women’s bathrooms at the time the photo was snapped.

While it is possible the photo was taken in a room with poor lighting, it appeared to have some sort of filter on it distorting the colors.

Passante radiated in the snap despite only being able to see her from just below the bust and up. Brandi rocked a sparkling party dress that didn’t reveal much in the way of skin. The gown, however, hugged Brandi’s busty bosom well enough to show off her curvy upper half.

Brandi had her brown and blonde hair parted slightly off to the side. It was straight, sleek, and looked to have a few hair clips holding it down on the top of her head.

The Storage Wars princess rocked a light pink lip color with some thick black mascara. She opted to accessorize with a pair of small silver hoop earrings that looked fantastic with the glistening dress.

Passante wasn’t alone in looking fabulous. Her blonde friend rocked a gorgeous yellow canary ensemble with a plunging neckline that showed off a generous amount of cleavage. Her brunette friend showed off a significant amount of skin. While the angle at which she stood made it challenging to see exactly what she was wearing, it was a skimpy pink colored ensemble with a peek-a-boo cutout in the middle. Her friend in yellow opted for a light lip color while her friend in pink when for a bolder dark color.

Like most of Brandi’s photos, this one was well-received by her followers. It accumulated over 6,000 likes and over 100 comments.

Many gushed over how “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “elegant” the three ladies looked in the snapshot. A few opted to declare their love for Brandi. Some kept things simple with heart and flame emoticons.