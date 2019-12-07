WWE News: NBA Star To Join Company, Has Talked To Vince McMahon And Triple H

Back in September, Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter defeated R-Truth on an episode of Monday Night Raw to briefly hold the 24/7 Championships. However, his appearance might not have been a one-off, as the NBA star wants to join WWE full-time.

As documented by TMZ Sports, by the way of Sportskeeda, Kanter revealed that he’s spoken with Triple H and Vince McMahon about becoming a wrestler when his basketball career is over, and they seem open to the idea.

“I’m ready. I’ve actually already talked to some people. I’m really good friends with Paul Heyman and I got to meet with Triple H and Vince McMahon. They said, ‘Hey, whenever you’re ready.’ I’m like, ‘Alright, let’s do it.'”

According to the basketball player, he plans on remaining in his current sport for another six or seven years. After that, he will dedicate his time to professional wrestling, hopefully as a member of the WWE roster.

Kanter’s WWE debut was met with a hostile reception from the fans in attendance that evening, but he’s already garnered some strong heel heat. The event took place in Madison Square Garden, and the 27-year-old’s history with the New York Knicks meant that he wasn’t the most popular person in the building.

However, his subsequent exchange with R-Truth appears to have given the NBA star the wrestling bug, and he sees sports entertainment as a natural progression for his career. He’s already proven himself as a world-class athlete, and while he’ll need to learn the ropes, he won’t be the first performer from another sport to make the full-time transition to wrestling.

Of course, by the time Kanter does join WWE, he’ll be at least 34-years-old. Most wrestlers are experienced veterans by that age, but Kanter has been making efforts to become a sports entertainer whenever the opportunity has presented itself.

As noted by SEScoops back in July, Kanter was filmed training with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, a performer who didn’t become a full-time wrestler until he was 35-years-old. The NBA star has been interested in becoming a wrestler for years, and unlike many other sports stars who join the company for a one-off match, his ambitions seem genuine.

Kanter is clearly thinking about life after basketball, but his NBA future is uncertain at the time of this writing. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in trading him for Davis Bertans of the Washington Wizards.