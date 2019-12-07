Rihanna Sizzles In Gold Bikini Top On Instagram As She Sultrily Applies Sparkly Body Powder To Her Skin

Rihanna looked like a glazed goddess in the most recent video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip the pop superstar rocked a gold bikini top as she sauntered forward while applying Fenty Beauty’s new Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder in the shade Trophy Wife. The product gave her skin a golden sheen and it looks like she has applied it to her face, chest, and shoulders.

Rihanna wore her thick wavy hair down that bounced with every step and the video is set at a location dominated by lush green foliage. She continued the gold color scheme in her jewelry, as she sported a collection of chunky gold earrings in both earrings in both ears. The sunglasses she wore were also rimmed with gold-colored metal.

The sparkly Trophy Wife body powder retails for $28 on the Fenty Beauty website. According to the product description, it’s “a superfine loose shimmer powder” that can also be worn as an eyeshadow. They describe the color as a “hyper-metallic gold.”

As of this writing, the clip has attracted more than a million views and more than 4,000 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans raved over the clip.

“Just break the internet why don’t u,” one fan wrote.

“Damn sis u look u came from the sun,” a second fan added.

But amidst the glowing praise for her appearance, several fans asked about the singer’s new album which she previously promised would be released this year.

“You post everything but the album,” an apparently disappointed fan wrote.

“All you do is play with makeup how about you play with some music,” a fourth commenter said.

Loading...

Her lips also looked golden in the clip and the video she shared just prior to the one above explains why. In that clip, Rihanna applied a version of Fenty Beauty’s signature lip gloss that’s in the same golden shade that’s on her skin. She also wore the same outfit and was in the same location that she was in during her most recent Instagram video. The clip currently has 5.9 million views and more than 11,000 people have left comments.

According to her caption, this specific lipgloss is currently available in Sephora, Harvey Nichols, and Boots, a health and beauty retailer in the UK. On the Fenty Beauty website, it’s currently sold in a four-piece set that includes a highlighter, a metallic liquid eyeliner, and a lipstick in the same shade. The set sells for $69 but it’s currently out of stock on the site.