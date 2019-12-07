Justin Timberlake Wears Wedding Ring In First Public Appearance Since Apology For PDA With Co-Star

Justin Timberlake was wearing his wedding ring in the first public appearance since his public apology for getting cozy with co-star Alisha Wainwright, a sign there could be hope for his embattled marriage.

Timberlake had been spotted in November holding hands with his Palmer co-star during an outing at a New Orleans bar. The two reportedly looked very close as they drank together, with Alisha putting her hand on Justin’s knee and the two later leaving together. Though both denied that anything happened that night, the appearance sparked rumors that Justin’s marriage with Jessica Biel could be on the rocks.

Justin issued a public apology last week, taking to Instagram to call the incident a “strong lapse in judgment.” While Jessica hadn’t spoken out about the incident, a new report seems to hint that the two are weathering the storm. As Us Weekly reported, Justin’s wedding ring was back on this week as he was seen working out in New Orleans.

“He wore a Nike T-shirt, athletic shorts, sneakers and his wedding ring during the outing,” the report noted. “Timberlake carried two bottled drinks as he strolled around the Louisiana city, where he is filming the movie with Wainwright, 30.”

That appears to be some progress from past sightings of Justin while he’s filming the football-centered movie. As The Inquisitr had reported, Justin was seen sans wedding ring just a few days after the drinking incident, when he and Alisha were spotted on the movie’s set leaving a trailer together.

Other reports hinted that the indiscretion was putting a major strain on the marriage. As a source close to the couple told InTouch Weekly, the apology hasn’t fully repaired the suddenly troubled relationship, and Jessica is “humiliated” at Justin’s behavior. She is still putting on a strong face in public, but the incident created distance between the two and she now has no plans to visit him during his time filming in New Orleans, a source said.

“Just because she’s wearing [her ring] doesn’t mean she’s not mad,” another source told In Touch. “Jessica feels totally humiliated by Justin and still hasn’t forgiven him.”

The report added that Justin is doing his best to make amends for the incident, calling Jessica frequently and staying away from Wainwright on set when they’re not in a scene together. Prior to the incident, the two were seen as one of the stronger couples in Hollywood, with no public scandals to speak of.