West Virginia Authorities Made An 11-Year-Old Girl Stay With Her Father After He Impregnated Her

The father had a history of abuse and the girl had only known him for about a year.

West Virginia child welfare authorities made an 11-year-old girl live with her biological father even after she claimed he impregnated her, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports.

The girl, now a 21-year-old woman identified only as “Jane Doe,” alleges in a lawsuit that West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) failed to follow procedure on several key points, leaving her in the care of a man who sexually abused her and impregnated her. Even after she was impregnated and it was reported to authorities, she claims, she was still made to live in the home with her abuser.

In August 2010, when Jane Doe was 11 years old, she was sent to live with her biological father. The father had a history of criminal charges for abuse, of which authorities were believed to be aware, as a background check is required of all “kinship” foster care givers. However, for reasons not clear, the girl was placed in the home anyway.

Within three months, her stepmother had told the girl’s therapist that her father had impregnated her.

“The plaintiff stated her biological father had impregnated her and otherwise graphically detailed facts surrounding the sexual assault,” the lawsuit reads.

cocoparisienne / Pixabay

The stepmother, a friend of the stepmother, and unnamed other individuals or agencies, had also reported the girl’s rape to DHHR. Even the father allegedly admitted to police that there was “a chance” that he and the girl had had sex. What’s more, the father also was arrested for domestic violence while the girl lived in the home, and authorities still left her there.

Over the course of three years during which she lived in the home, she was only taken out of her father’s care for a few months, during which she was placed in the care of her stepmother. Indeed, the lawsuit accuses the DHHR of putting her into the care of someone who had more loyalty to her father than to her.

“It’s a shocking story. She feels like [the DHHR] made poor decisions, and she bore the brunt of it. She went through a terrible, terrible thing for a number of years,” said Jane’s attorney, James Barber.

In her lawsuit, Jane alleges that DHHR failed to uphold its legal responsibility to properly investigate the home placement and sexual assault allegations.

As for the father, he was arrested on incest and other charges in 2014, and took a plea deal that spared him prison time, giving him five years probation instead. However, he violated the terms of his probation and has been incarcerated since 2018.