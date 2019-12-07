Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Gray Mini Dress With Sheer Top

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her Instagram followers with a snap of herself rocking a gray printed mini dress with a scandalous sheer top portion.

It appeared dark when Tarsha took the photo, and she looked to be standing outside on a balcony area with a few pieces of furniture behind her. The stunner from Australia wore a form-fitting gray mini dress that clung to every inch of her curves and ended at mid-thigh. The fabric of the dress was covered with graphic elements, including a few bold white prints scattered on the dress, as well as an overall subtle brown print that resembled branches and leaves.

The bottom portion of the dress appeared double lined, as it had a more solid opaque look. The top portion, however, consisted of a sheer fabric that flaunted Tarsha’s curves. Though the dress had a relatively high neckline, Tarsha’s cleavage was visible through the fabric of the dress in the scandalous ensemble. Her brunette locks cascaded down her chest, having been styled in a sleek and straight look. She kept the accessories simple, letting the dress do all the talking, and just carried a small black handbag.

Tarsha appeared ready for a night out, as her makeup was glamorous and made a major statement. She rocked a smoky eye with voluminous lashes and a soft nude-brown lip. The light captured the generous amount of bronzer and highlighter Tarsha applied to contour her face, and she gazed off in the distance in the photo, lips slightly parted.

Tarsha tagged the brand Pretty Little Thing in the caption, indicating that the dress was from the retailer.

The Australian bombshell’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot shot, and the post received over 13,800 likes within just four hours. Many of her fans took to the comment section to praise her beauty and drool over her sizzling photo.

“She is honestly a gem,” one follower commented.

“I never seen such a beautiful queen like you,” another fan said.

One follower was loving the dress that Tarsha selected for the evening, and commented “great outfit.”

“Blown away by your beauty,” another fan said.

When it comes to the outfits she wears during the evening, Tarsha’s looks have a few elements in common. She always seems to opt for form-fitting silhouettes and looks that flaunt her cleavage and toned legs in some way. Just yesterday, the bombshell shared a snap of herself in a sizzling red mini dress that highlighted her hourglass physique and ample assets to perfection.