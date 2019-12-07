Meghan Markle’s ‘Deal Or No Deal’ Briefcase Hits Auction Block

Meghan Markle‘s metal briefcase from her time as a member of the cast of the NBC television game show Deal or No Deal has hit the auction block. The auction house Profiles in History will sell off the set prop, which is expected to fetch about $6,000 as reported on the site.

The lightweight aluminum case, sporting the number 24, was Markle’s when she was a “briefcase girl” on the game show series, which was hosted by current America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel.

Markle performed this gig when she was a struggling actress trying to make it big in the entertainment industry and prior to her work on the USA series Suits. She starred as Rachel Zane for seven seasons on the series before retiring from acting and moving to the United Kingdom after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

The set prop from 2016, which looked heavier than it actually is, features chrome handles and a latch lock, as well as a red interior, including a foam block to which is affixed a prop with the amount of $5,000 within its interior. This is the amount of cash a contestant would have won had they picked Markle’s case on the series.

The prop can be found on the website under the heading of auctions titled “Hollywood: A Collector’s Ransom Auction.” It is auction number 783.

Meghan Markle revealed in an interview with Esquire in 2013 that she took the gig on Deal or No Deal as a way to supplement her income.

“I would put that in the category of things I was doing while I was auditioning to try to make ends meet. I went from working in the U.S. Embassy in Argentina to ending up on Deal. It’s run the gamut,” said Markle in the interview.

“Definitely working on Deal or No Deal was a learning experience, and it helped me to understand what I would rather be doing,” she explained of her time working on the NBC series.

Markle’s briefcase will stand alongside other Hollywood momentoes including some from other high-profile celebrities and legendary industry films.

David O. Selznick’s script and production research archive for the legendary film classic Gone With the Wind as well as Walter Plunkett costume sketches for Vivien Leigh’s iconic “Drapery Dress” from Gone With the Wind are also up for auction.

Other items for sale include Barbara Eden “Evil Jeannie” signature costume from the television series I Dream of Jeannie, Judy Garland’s “Dorothy Gale” jumper and blouse worn during the first two weeks of filming The Wizard of Oz, Michael J. Fox’s “Marty McFly” warning letter to Doc Brown from Back to the Future and Robert Englund’s “Freddy Krueger” and Ken Kirzinger’s “Jason Voorhees” costumes from the horror film Freddy vs. Jason.

The auction is set to begin on Tuesday, December 17.