‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Griffin Is Back In Port Charles & Ready To Face Ava

Griffin is making his rounds since returning to Port Charles.

Earlier in the week, the General Hospital rumors began floating around that Matt Cohen would be returning to the ABC soap to step back into his role as Dr. Griffin Munro. Those rumors quickly became true when the actor did indeed show up on Thursday’s episode. As SheKnows Soaps reported, Carly asked him if he could come back to Port Charles to makes sure that they are doing all they can for Lucas after the accident.

Cohen’s surprise appearance has many General Hospital fans excited to see what is in store for the handsome neurosurgeon. There is no word on how long he will be on screen, but viewers are hoping that it’s going to be for a while. It looks like Griffin has already been plenty busy since arriving in town and in Monday’s previews, it appears that he will be paying a visit with someone else that he knows. He is seen telling someone that he is back in town for Lucas Jones. There isn’t much of a clue as to who he is talking to, but spoilers do say that he will be coming face-to-face with Ava Jerome.

Griffin and Ava have a long history together. After Kiki was killed by Ryan Chamberlain, Griffin just couldn’t get his life back together, which is why he left town to heal. Ava, on the other hand, was left to deal with her daughter’s death on her own and it hasn’t gone so well.

Griffin's back in Port Charles and the list of people who want to see him is about a mile long. Who will he bump into first?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @mattcohen4real pic.twitter.com/4DyZEv0NVC — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 6, 2019

Ava is currently at Shadybrook after thinking that she is seeing dead people. The print version of Soap Opera Digest teases that Griffin will be crossing paths with not only Ava, but also several other characters that he has a history with. Sonny has already asked for his help in giving him advice about Mike.

The previews for Monday shows Ava looking a little shocked. However, it doesn’t appear that she is in her room at Shadybrook. It almost looks like she is back in her art gallery. She is also dressed up and not drugged out on meds. Is Ava dreaming or will she be checking herself out of the facility? Viewers will find out on Monday. It could be Griffin’s appearance that has her so rattled.

The speculations that started this past week, according to The Inquisitr, had fans questioning what was going on and whether Matt Cohen’s General Hospital appearance would be more than just a flashback. His return may be brief, but he has been welcomed back with open arms. Fans are anticipating him and Ava together once again. He may have been brought back to tie up loose ends with Ava, in addition to helping Lucas.