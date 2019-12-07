Larsa Pippen Rocks Black Corset & Skirt In Front Of A Giant Buddha

Larsa Pippen rocked a corset-and-skirt combo in her newest Instagram update. She was seen posing in front of a large, Buddha statue. The outfit consisted of a sheer corset, which featured lace on the chest and down the front. The stunner paired this with a high-waisted, pleated skirt. The skirt’s fabric shone in the light. Plus, she threw on a leather jacket over her shoulders. She left her arms out of the jacket sleeves, as she stood casually with her hands by her sides.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also held a small, black clutch in her right hand, while accessorizing with a sparkling bracelet and a silver watch. Plus, her shoes were also eye-catching, as they featured glittering details throughout.

Larsa wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style. She braided the top center of her hair, while the rest of her hair was straightened and brushed in front of her left shoulder. Her makeup included heavy, dark eyeliner and pink lipstick.

All in all, her outfit allowed her to flaunt her cleavage and toned legs. She was seen posing in-between two lounge chairs with a couple of throw pillows on them. Behind her was a gold, Buddha statue that seemed to be twice as tall as Larsa. Beyond the statue was an elaborate wall, which was comprised of geometric patterns. Plus, a spiral staircase could be seen on the right side of the frame.

Fans seemed to love the update, with some people leaving compliments in the comments section.

“‘If you want to shine like the sun you must first burn like the sun,'” quoted a follower.

“My god you are beautiful,” gushed an admirer.

Loading...

“You look like wonder woman,” expressed a fan.

“I love you!!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

And while Larsa was recently posting photos from Saudi Arabia, it looks like her newest updates are from Miami Beach, Florida. A prior Instagram photo of herself in the same outfit was geotagged at a restaurant called Papi Steak.

Previously, the bombshell was seen rocking another corset. Except this time, she opted for a black corset top, which she paired with denim jeans. The corset had sheer accents, which allowed her to flaunt her toned midriff. That’s not to mention her cleavage, which was left on display. Larsa wore her hair down with a middle part, and curled her locks. She was seen posing alongside the Kardashian sisters, including the birthday girl, Khloe.