WWE News: Superstar Says He Agreed To New Multi-Year Deal Despite Previous Release Request

It looks like NXT star Oney Lorcan won’t be leaving WWE after all, despite previous reports suggesting that he had requested his release from the promotion.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, Lorcan made the announcement late Friday night on his Twitter account, where, in his trademark style of posting in all-caps, he confirmed that he has agreed to sign a new contract with WWE. No specifics, including the exact length of the deal, were mentioned in the brief tweet.

“I AM PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I HAVE AGREED TO A NEW MULTI YEAR CONTRACT AGREEMENT WITH WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT MAY THE WRESTLING GODS HAVE MERCY ON YOUR SOULS.”

As of this writing, WWE has yet to announce the new deal on its official website and Lorcan is still using the name Biff Busick on Twitter — the same ring name he used in the independent circuit before signing with the company in 2015. However, WrestlingNews.co noted that the news came as a surprise, as it was reported last month that Lorcan requested his release from WWE in October. At that time, it wasn’t clear whether WWE was planning to grant his request or not, though the fact he started using his independent ring name on social media was considered a sign that he may be seeking greener pastures elsewhere.

Lorcan, who turns 34-years-old on December 21, was just one of several wrestlers who were rumored or confirmed to have sought a release from WWE in recent months. Luke Harper, Mike Kanellis, and Sin Cara all went public with their release requests, only for the promotion to reportedly turn them down. Meanwhile, NXT’s Jordan Myles has since been let go by WWE after a dispute over an allegedly racist design for his official T-shirt — he is now back in the independent scene, once again going by his original ring name of ACH.

Despite his apparent assurance that he isn’t going anywhere for the next few years, Fightful cautioned that there’s a chance Lorcan’s announcement was not “genuine,” given the “wild” nature of his Twitter account. The publication quoted a post he shared on November 22, where he reacted to WWE executive vice president Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s remarks about the above public release requests. In this tweet, Lorcan said that promoters should do the mature thing and refuse to comment on the issue, also opining that they should speak in private with disgruntled talents instead of making them look bad in media interviews.