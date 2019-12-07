Dylan Barbour Dishes On Most Embarrassing Moment During ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Dylan Barbour apparently had an embarrassing moment during his time on Bachelor in Paradise, and talked about the little incident during an interview with ET. His fiancé, Hannah Godwin, was also present.

It took place moments after his successful proposal to Hannah during the finale. The pair headed for a chat with the host, Chris Harrison, when the embarrassing scene took place.

“When we were up in our little hot seat, a booger fell out of my nose in front of everybody,” said Dylan.

However, Hannah had a lot more to add to his simple explanation.

“It didn’t air. I’m not kidding, I’ve never laughed so hard. It was our first time as an engaged couple, going to talk to Chris, and we’re sitting there, and I kind of, out of the corner of my eye… Dylan is picking his nose. I looked over and he said, ‘I think there’s a booger in my nose.’ He breathed and it fell,” described Hannah.

“Chris, I’m sure, was like, ‘What are they doing right now?’ I flicked it off,” she added.

Unfortunately, fans didn’t get to witness the hilarious moment since the producers opted to cut that out of the show. However, the proposal itself was well-received by their followers. After all, Dylan seemed to fall for the blonde almost immediately, which led to some ups and downs during the season.

The downs were mostly thanks to Hannah’s potential interest in Blake Horstmann, who flew her out to meet him before BiP. However, Blake would end up looking like the villain of the season, when it was revealed that he slept with two Bachelor Nation stars back-to-back on consecutive nights. Even so, he managed to sneak in several make-out sessions with Hannah, which left Dylan distraught.

And while not all BiP couples end up having a successful love life off-air, it certainly looks like Hannah and Dylan are going strong. Plus, they’ve both continued to be open about their relationship with their fans, posting plenty of cute photos on their social media accounts on a regular basis.

In addition, the happy couple shared more about their romance during an interview with Us Weekly. They noted that they weren’t wedding planning, focusing on their relationship instead. Even so, Hannah noted that she’s already thinking about her wedding dress. Considering that she works as a model, it’s no surprise that fashion is on her mind. They also noted that they’re not living together, with Hannah living in L.A. while Dylan lives in San Diego.