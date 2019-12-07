Britney Spears Stuns In Floral Sundresses, Spins Around In Instagram Video: ‘It Was Pretty Hot In My House’

Britney Spears made the most of the warm December weather by rocking two different dresses.

Britney Spears showed off two stunning sundresses in a playful new Instagram video. On Saturday, the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer put on a mini fashion show for her 23.1 million Instagram followers.

For her latest social media update, Britney rocked a white wrap dress that featured a large pink floral print and a long skirt. At the beginning of her video, Britney was shown slowly running away from the camera as she held the sides of her skirt up with both hands. This made the bottom of her flowy dress gently flutter behind her. The summery garment had thin spaghetti straps that crisscrossed in the back and a wide V-neck that showed off Britney’s sun-kissed decolletage. She accessorized her feminine, flirty ensemble with a white lace choker.

In another scene, Britney Spears primped and preened in front of the camera by fluffing her long, blond hair. She was wearing it styled in voluminous waves that tumbled down over her shoulders. For her beauty look, she sported a rosy pink lip, dark gray eye shadow, and slightly smudged black eyeliner on her top and lower lash lines.

Britney seemed to be enjoying herself. She had a smile on her face as she twirled around more than half a dozen times, maintaining eye contact with the camera as long as she could before each spin forced her to turn her head.

About a third of the way through the video, Britney Spears made a wardrobe change. Her second dress featured a tiny orange floral print, buttons down the front, and a square neckline. Britney let one of the garment’s long, sheer sleeves slide off of her shoulder. The video ended as the singer was messing with her hair.

Before she shared her video with her adoring fans, Britney decided to set it to some sensual, instrumental Latin music. In the caption of her post, she revealed that she was taking advantage of the unseasonably warm December weather by wearing her sundresses outdoors.

“Well it was pretty hot in my house today,” Britney wrote.

Britney Spears’ latest Instagram video was filmed on the same balcony where she put on a similar show last month. However, her adorable puppies didn’t join her this time.

Britney’s followers let her know that they approved of her unusual December attire by liking her video more than 84,000 times over the course of an hour.

“Gorgeous per usual,” read one response to her video.

“We love a queen who wears sundresses in December,” another fan commented.

“Yes don’t follow the rules!!!! Who cares!” a third admirer remarked.

“This post cured my acne, depression and constipation,” a fourth fan wrote. “Bless u Brit Brit.”