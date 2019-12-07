Jojo Babie Flaunts Underboob & Poses On A Bed On Instagram

Jojo Babie shared a sizzling new Instagram update today that was all about her figure. In particular, she showed off her underboob, thanks to her shirt being so small. The top was bright red with long sleeves, and appeared to be buttoned together in the center.

She also wore navy blue thong bottoms, although only the sides of the garment could be seen. The stunner posed while striking the Bambi pose on a bed. She leaned back and propped herself up with her arms. She glanced at the camera while lifting her chin, and allowed her long, wavy locks to fall behind her back. Her blond highlights popped in the shot, with a strand gracing the front of her right shoulder.

The model wore dark eyeshadow, mascara, and light pink lipstick. She didn’t appear to be wearing any jewelry, save for her glittering belly ring. She parted her lips for the shot, and although she wasn’t smiling, she exuded a flirty vibe.

The bed that she posed on had white sheets and no pillows, with a dark headboard. Beyond that was a blank wall. Jojo was well-lit in the shot, with her skin looking flawless. The backdrop for this shot was different than her usual photos, which she often takes in her own bedroom.

Fans had tons of love that they sent Jojo’s way in the comments section.

“God, always a stunner. Especially in red,” raved a follower.

“Why yes, you are the most beautiful of them all,” declared a fan, seemingly referring to the Snow White scene with the Magic Mirror.

“I wanna jojo pizza.. Better than santa,” expressed an admirer, who took note of the captions.

“Closest thing to an angels beauty!” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the tags revealed that the ensemble was from Fashion Nova. The bombshell often posts updates of herself wearing pieces from the brand. However, it’s not unusual for the clothing to be in a size that’s too small to contain her curves, which was the case today.

Jojo previously posted another social media update that was all about her underboob. The photo from late October showed her rocking a very small bra, which only covered the top half of her chest. She paired it with strappy bottoms, and posed while sitting on the edge of her bed. She held the phone in her left hand for the selfie, and wore her hair down.