Tarek El Moussa’s ‘Playboy’ Playmate Girlfriend Heather Rae Young Slams Claim She’s Trying To Look Like His Ex

Heather Rae Young clapped back at an Instagram follower who suggested that she's trying to look like Christina Anstead.

The new woman in HGTV personality Tarek El Moussa‘s life might have a few physical features in common with his ex-wife, Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead, but former Playboy Playmate Heather Rae Young insists that she’s not trying to look like Christina.

As reported by People, Heather Rae Young decided to do a Q&A with her Instagram followers on Thursday. Unfortunately, one of the questions asked was more of an accusation.

“Are you trying to look like Christina?” asked one of Heather’s followers.

While the 32-year-old Selling Sunset star and 36-year-old Christina Anstead both have blond hair, brown eyes, and full lips, Heather pointed out that she looked the way she currently does long before she began dating Tarek El Moussa, 38.

“How would I be ‘trying to look like someone?'” Young responded. “Last time I checked I’ve looked like this my whole life.”

To further illustrate just how ridiculous she thought the Instagram question about her appearance was, Heather punctuated her response with a pair of laughing emoji. She also had a bit more to say, and she seemed to presume that the Instagram follower who asked the offending question had cosmetic procedures in mind when they accused her of trying to look like Christina Anstead.

“Yes that’s my ultimate goal and I even rushed to a doctor to change my whole appearance!!!” Heather wrote. “Come on guys… let’s stop being ridiculous.”

During the Q&A, Heather Rae Young revealed that she and Christina Anstead get along, and she described her relationship with Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s two children, 4-year-old Brayden James and 9-year-old Taylor Reese, as “amazing.”

Heather Rae Young and Christina Anstead Rich Fury and Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young were first spotted together back in July. Early in August, Tarek took to Instagram to confirm their relationship.

Tarek and Heather have both worked in real estate, and they both have reality TV experience. However, Tarek revealed that it was an aspect of Heather’s appearance, not their common backgrounds, that first drew him to her.

“The first time I saw her smile she ‘did that thing to my tummy’ and I knew right away I needed to get to know her… so I asked her out!!” Tarek wrote on Instagram.

Loading...

According to Tarek El Moussa’s social media post announcing his relationship with Heather Rae Young, she was the first woman he dated following his high-profile split from Christina Anstead. The Flip or Flop stars decided to call it quits in late 2016, and their divorce was finalized last year.

Christina married Ant Anstead last December, and the couple welcomed their first child together in September of this year.