Rebecca Budig Talks ‘General Hospital’ Exit, Teases ‘I’m Always Open To Coming Back’ As Hayden Barnes

General Hospital viewers have already had to say goodbye to actress Rebecca Budig and her character of Hayden Barnes again, and they are not happy about it. Now Rebecca is opening up about this latest exit, and she makes it clear that she would love the chance to return again if possible.

Rebecca’s character of Hayden returned to Port Charles last July and she was full of surprises and secrets. General Hospital fans had been anxiously waiting to see her reveal to Dr. Hamilton Finn that their child had not been lost via a miscarriage, and it took some time for that news to emerge.

After months of hiding it once she returned to Port Charles, Hayden introduced Finn to their daughter, Violet. She seemingly prepared to move into the apartment that Kim Nero was vacating, but then she was pressured to leave town again.

The way that Hayden left town clearly left the door open for her to return. She left Violet with Finn, and Nikolas persuaded her that she could return once he had successfully dealt with Valentin. Over the past few episodes, it had seemed as if there might be hints that she would be back sooner rather than later.

Jax called Hayden once he had caught up with Nikolas and promised her it was safe to return to Port Charles. In addition, the Instagram page for Jophielle Love, who plays Violet, hinted that she thought Hayden and Violet would be reunited soon.

Now, Rebecca has chatted with Soap Opera Digest about this latest exit. She admitted that she had been nervous to return given how the writers had structured her exit last time. Luckily, General Hospital fans were thrilled to have her back and she says she was flattered by the love and support.

Rebecca gushed over Michael Easton (Finn) and Jophielle, praising the young actress and noting the quick bond they formed. The General Hospital actress was also thrilled to work more with Rebecca Herbst, who plays Elizabeth Webber Baldwin, and fans certainly saw plenty of storyline potential by having Hayden back in Port Charles.

Will Hayden be back?

“Obviously, I’m always open to coming back. We’ll see what happens. I’m living my life and have other things going on, but if the timing worked out and the story was right, yeah, it’d be fun. I would drop anything to work with Michael Easton and little Jophielle again,” detailed Rebecca.

For now, General Hospital spoilers shared via SheKnows Soaps don’t tease anything specific related to Hayden and a return coming anytime soon. Despite that, fans are going to be watching for hints and hoping that Hayden doesn’t stay away from Port Charles for long this time.