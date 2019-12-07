WWE News: Carmella Discusses Possible Retirement, Is Proud Of Women’s Division

WWE superstar recently spoke with the Fayetteville Observer about her career, and she opened up about her future plans. The Friday Night SmackDown superstar was asked about when she plans to retire, which prompted her to reveal that she has more goals to achieve before she considers hanging up her boots.

“There’s no cap. Right now I’m 32 years old, and I’m having a blast. I don’t know what the future holds, but I want to continue to be a part of this women’s revolution and make history. Right now is the best time to be a lady wrestler, especially in the WWE.”

While Carmella appears to have long-term ambitions in the company, she did open up about what she’d like to do after wrestling. While she doesn’t have a specific career in mind, she did reveal that she wants to continue helping young girls, which she is also trying to do at the moment with her WWE platform.

“I’m really trying to use my voice and platform to spread a message to young girls that they can do whatever it is they want to do. Nowadays there’s so much negativity with social media and everyone’s physical image.”

During the interview, Carmella also said that she wants to inspire young women to chase their dreams, and she hopes that they don’t let bullies discourage them from believing in themselves.

Carmella also opened up about her role in the rise of women’s wrestling in WWE. She believes that the women’s division is making history right now, and she’s proud of being the winner of the first ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the flagship pay-per-view.

Win or lose, I’m still F A B U L O U S AF. ???????? #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/xohUqugd3C — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) November 25, 2019

Loading...

However, despite making history as the first woman to carry the Money in the Bank briefcase, Carmella’s win was shrouded in controversy. James Ellsworth climbed the ladder to retrieve the prize for her, which many fans and pundits believe tainted the historic match.

Carmella’s subsequent title run saw her become one of the biggest heels in the women’s division, however, and she established herself as one of the best villainous performers in the company at the time.

After her title run, she joined forces with R-Truth and helped him retain his 24/7 Championship on a weekly basis. Carmella even enjoyed a brief run with the title as a member of the Monday Night Raw brand. Since being drafted to the Friday Night SmackDown roster in October, though, she has been looking to re-establish herself as a singles star.