Bella Hadid Straddles A Blue WaveRunner In Miami As The Model Rocks A Tiny Black Bikini & A Festive Head Scarf

Bella Hadid enjoyed Miami on Friday as she mounted a blue WaveRunner with green trim to ply the Atlantic Ocean in her nifty watercraft. As seen on her most recent Instagram update, the 23-year-old supermodel as she rocked a tiny black bikini for her water sport activity.

That picture was the first of five different shots from her social media pack, all of which featured the same skimpy bathing suit. The bandeau-style top, which was gathered in the front, boasted a string halter made of golden threads. The bottom, which resembled a thong, was worn high on the brunette beauty’s enviable hips and not too far south of her tiny waist.

Bella added a bit of bling to her two-piece ensemble by way of a fine gold pendant necklace, a gold bracelet, and a collection of gold rings. Her long hair, which was partially covered by a colorful bandana tied in the back of her head, fell down around the stunning babe. Some of those locks cascaded down the front of her, hitting below her bikini top.

As she straddled the WaveRunner, Bella showed plenty of skin. Her taut stomach belied her toned physique, as did her long, lean legs. She seemed to be devoid of much makeup as she showed her natural beauty while posing for that first Instagram image.

In the second photo, Bells showed up in a close-up snap, still wearing the same bikini she wore in the first shot. From the new vantage point, the particulars of her understated makeup were revealed, including enhanced brows, a bit of smoky shadow, black mascara, rosy blush, and pink lip gloss. Her dark blue manicure was also featured, as was her headscarf, apparently made of silk.

In the third picture in the pack of five, Bella was back on the WaveRunner. She rocked a red-and-gray life vest as she put one arm to her head, pulling back her hair to show off a large, round earring.

The fourth image revealed a more animated version of the model, who had added low slung jeans to her ensemble. She seemed to be dancing as she smiled and looked down when the camera snapped what turned out to be a happy-go-lucky photograph.

Then, the fifth photo took a more serious turn as Bella seemed to be out and about, possibly to do a bit of shopping. In the shot, she put her hands up near each side of her face as she eyed something in the distance. Her expression appeared to indicate that she was lost in thought.

Bella, who has been spending time with fellow model Kendall Jenner while visiting the Sunshine State this week, earned a lot of attention from her 27 million Instagram followers. Within two hours of being shared, her latest social media post earned more than 528,000 likes and more than 2,700 comments.

“Let me be your lover,” said one fan, who added an angel face emoji.

“THIS IS GONNA BE THE ONLY THING I TALK ABOUT FOR THE REST OF FOREVER….,” remarked a second admirer.

“Adopt me please,” begged a third fan, who politely added, “Thank u.”