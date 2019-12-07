Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Flaunts Her Toned Legs In Blush-Colored Corset Dress On Instagram

Cindy Prado showed off her toned legs in the latest photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots, the Miami-based model rocked a short, blush pink corseted shirt dress with long puffy sleeves and an upright collar. The dress’s plunging neckline shows off a sliver of Cindy’s bare chest. She paired her look with nude high-heeled sock boots and a small brown purse. The purse appears to be from Fendi based on the print but Cindy did not tag the Italian fashion house in the photo or caption.

Cindy opted to wear her blonde hair in loose curls for the night time photo shoot. Her eye makeup was dark and slightly smoky but she balanced that with a more neutral lipstick. In the first three photos, she stood in front of a building with classical architectural details. She’s captured at different angles in each shot and looked glamorous in them all. For the fourth photo, she stood under the bright lights of a modern city street in Miami. She didn’t explain the change in location but it could have been done to show how that the garment is versatile enough to be worn in drastically different settings.

In the caption, Cindy revealed that her dress is from fast-fashion retailer Oh Polly but she didn’t disclose the name of the design. But a quick search of the brand’s website reveals that the dress is called the “Own It Corset” dress and retails for $65.67. The design is also available in white.

Fans raved over Cindy’s appearance in the comments section.

“Work of art!!” one admirer wrote.

“Honey you are very beautiful,” another commenter added.

A third commenter seemed to struggle to find the words to describe her beauty.

“Damn your extremely beautifully beautiful,” they wrote. “These words aren’t enough. Amazingly Gorgeous.”

It seems that Cindy has also inspired an original song.

Loading...

“I’m in the process, of dedicating a song,” a fourth fan wrote.” “It’s what I rock! It’s what I do. Peace and love my friend.”

Cindy is likely used to getting these types of comments on her Instagram page. Her fans were just as enthusiastic with their compliments when she popped up on their timelines rocking a black denim bralette with a matching pair of jeans and a black denim jacket. Cindy wore the same hairstyle that she sported in her most recent Instagram post but choose to wear some gold statement jewelry with the ensemble. The post has been liked more than 15,000 times since it was posted on November 28 and close to 250 Instagram users have commented on it.