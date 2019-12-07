Corinna Kopf Stuns In Underwater Bikini Photo With Massive Statue

Corinna Kopf shared a stunning snapshot from her trip to the Bahamas.

Instagram model Corinna Kopf took her bikini photo game to the next level with an incredible underwater shoot in the Bahamas.

On Friday, the 24-year-old social media sensation shared a vacation snapshot that seriously impressed her 3.3 million Instagram followers. Corinna was pictured rocking a mismatched bikini that included a basic black halter top. The garment provided more coverage than a tiny triangle top, but it still put quite a bit of her robust cleavage on display. Her bottoms were light purple, and they featured thin side straps that sat up high on her shapely hips. Corinna’s bathing suit perfectly showcased her sculpted stomach and athletic legs.

Corinna Kopf’s underwater ensemble also included a black snorkeling mask and swim fins. She was photographed swimming on her side in crystal clear ocean water. The blond beauty posed with her torso angled upward and one arm outstretched over her head toward the sparkling surface of the sea, which was visible a few feet above her. The rippled white sand of the sun-dappled seabed was almost an equal distance below her.

The background of Corinna’s dazzling photo included a massive stone statue. The underwater work of art was shaped like a woman crouched down on the seabed with one knee bent. The side of her sculpted head was resting on her knee, and she appeared to be looking slightly up toward the ocean’s surface. A few fish could be seen swimming around the sculpture.

Corinna used a geotag to reveal that the location of her stunning snapshot was Nassau, New Providence. In the caption of her post, she quipped that the statuesque stone woman behind her was “thicccc.”

According to Forbes, the statue pictured with Corinna Kopf is called “Ocean Atlas.” Standing over 17 feet tall and weighing 60 tons, it’s the largest underwater sculpture in the world. The popular tourist attraction was installed by artist Jason deCaires Taylor in 2014.

So far, Corinna Kopf’s artistic photo shoot with the colossal statue has earned her over 436,000 times on Instagram. Many of the popular YouTuber’s followers took to the comments section of her post to praise the picture.

“Such an awesome photo,” wrote one fan.

“That photo is sick,” read another remark.

Others ignored the sculpture behind Corinna and commented on her sculpted physique instead.

“WOWWW body goals,” wrote one admirer.

“This woman is the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen. Hands down,” gushed another fan.

Corinna Kopf hasn’t revealed why she’s in the Bahamas, but she could be there celebrating her birthday. She turned 24 on December 1, and she made headlines when she revealed that she got banned from Twitch during a birthday livestream on the gaming website.