WWE News: Huge Stipulation Announced For Roman Reigns Versus Baron Corbin Match At ‘TLC’

The ongoing rivalry between Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin will hopefully come to an end at this month’s TLC pay-per-view on December 15, as WWE announced on Friday that both superstars will face each other in a traditional Tables Ladders, and Chairs match.

The stipulation confirmation ends weeks of speculation about the type of match that WWE had in mind for both superstars at the event. As The Inquisitr reported last month, company officials were reportedly considering a dog collar match, as it has significance to their current rivalry.

The tension between Reigns and Corbin has been building for weeks. Corbin has been cutting promos poking fun at Reigns and his “Big Dog” nickname, which resulted in a segment featuring a man dressed in a dog costume entering the ring to the former Shield member’s music on a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Corbin defeated Reigns in the main event of Friday Night SmackDown last month, but the “Big Dog” got his revenge on the King of the Ring winner at Survivor Series. During the five-on-five main event match — which saw both superstars forced to team with each other — Reigns caused Corbin to be eliminated from the bout, before going on to secure the victory for the blue brand.

Corbin has been avoiding Reigns’ challenges since their match last month, but the former WWE Champion has sent a message to his nemesis by beating up his lackies, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode. It’s also highly possible that Corbin will encourage his mercenaries to take advantage of the no DQ stipulation at TLC in an effort to help him win.

The stipulation will allow Reigns and Corbin to unleash their frustrations on each other with the assistance of various weapons. Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches have marked the culmination of many feuds in the past, but it wouldn’t be surprising if WWE continues to book this saga going into next month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Reigns is one of the blue brand’s biggest babyfaces, while Corbin has been positioned as a top heel in recent months. Their feud makes sense on paper and both superstars have great chemistry together in the ring, but not everyone is a fan of their current rivalry, including CM Punk.

As quoted by Ringside News, “The Straight Edge Superstar” appeared on a recent episode of WWE Backstage and criticized the Corbin segment featuring chihuahua barks inserted into Reigns’ music. According to Punk, it’s the same kind of “garbage” that WWE produced when he was still with the company.