‘Venom 2’ Is Following In Original’s Footsteps By Focusing On Important Relationship

Venom 2 is currently in production with a 2020 release date. The original Venom saw massive success in the box office and was well-received by fans, making it the seventh highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. One of the film’s biggest contributing factors to its success was Tom Hardy himself who played both Eddie Brock and voiced Venom. The two had quite an interesting relationship throughout the movie, relying on each other and it’s a theme that will heavily be played upon in Venom 2.

Venom 2 producer Matt Tolmach recently caught up with CinemaBlend and explained how Eddie and Venom’s relationship will be a crucial part of the new movie and it looks like the two characters will have more time together on screen than in the original flick.

“[Fans] love that relationship. What people say all the time is the relationship between Eddie and Venom is… I just want to spend more time with those guys. And that’s such a testament to Tom Hardy, who obviously played both parts,” Tolmach explained. “It’s the thing you want to hear when you launch a franchise is that what works is the heart of the movie. And the heart of Venom was always the relationship between Eddie and Venom. These two characters, these two sides that had to figure out how to live together and that were somehow better together than they were separately, or more successful, and what that meant.”

Eddie and the symbiote’s relationship appeared to be what fans loved most about Venom, and it’s not something filmmakers were going to ignore moving forward. The duo’s conversations were full of confliction and humor which contained a lot of hilarious back and forth. Venom 2 will see their relationship much more evolved now that they’ve spent a few years together.

Hardy will be voicing the Venom symbiote again for the next film, which will introduce the notorious villain Carnage played by Woody Harrelson. There are also some rumors which suggest Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will make an appearance in the film, but that cannot be confirmed at this time. Not much is known about the plot, but Andy Serkis has been confirmed as director which was a win for fans. CinemaBlend paralleled the relationship between Eddie and the symbiote much to Serkis’ Gollum and Sméagol dynamic from The Lord of the Rings.

Michelle Williams will return as Anne, and Naomie Harris has been added to the cast list as well as The Irishman’s Stephen Graham.

Hardy has admitted he’s signed on for three films, but Venom 3 has not been confirmed yet.

Venom 2 hits theaters on October 4, 2020.