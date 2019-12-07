Ariel Winter Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In White Satin Mini Dress For Flirty Instagram Post

Modern Family star Ariel Winter treated fans to a flirty Instagram update on Friday evening. The gorgeous actress showed off her enviable figure in a tight-fitting white satin mini dress and matched her sizzling look with a smoldering attitude, striking a sultry pose for the camera.

Photographed in what appeared to be a quaint-looking yard, one complete with cute pink flowers and a white wood panel fence, Ariel cut a very sophisticated figure in the elegant, yet sexy dress. The 21-year-old stunner showed plenty of skin in the short-sleeved, thigh-skimming number, which hugged her curves in all the right places, perfectly showcasing her trim physique. However, Ariel kept the skin baring to a tasteful amount, going for a classy and stylish look rather than an ultra-revealing one.

For one thing, the low-cut dress was not excessively plunging. The Last Movie Star actress only showed a hint of cleavage in the V-neck frock, exposing just a subtle amount of decolletage. The dress featured slightly puffed sleeves that added an extra touch of refinement to the posh attire. Two satin-covered buttons adorned the front of the dress, continuing the discreet neckline in an elegant display and calling further attention to Ariel’s perky chest.

At the same time, the chic satin number was not outrageously short. The mini dress hemmed well below Ariel’s sculpted hips, showing just enough leg to be enticing without turning the look into a racy one.

Ariel’s glam was just as refined. The actress didn’t appear to be wearing too much makeup and only highlighted her beautiful features with a dark eyeshadow and a touch of glossy rose-pink lipstick. The brunette beauty showed off her raven tresses perfectly coiffed in loose waves, which framed her face as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulder. She completed the chic look with tasteful jewelry, sporting a single white pearl earring and a delicate silver ring on her finger.

The Sofia the First actress showed her playful side in a flirtatious pose that played up all of her best attributes. The sizzling brunette crossed one arm over her tiny waist and lifted up the other to her face, gently biting her index finger in a coquettish gesture that lured the gaze to her luscious lips.

She cocked one hip to the side and slightly parted her legs, showcasing her chiseled thighs in the process. The kittenish posture was rendered all the more alluring by her seductive gaze, as Ariel stared directly into the camera with a coy, yet beckoning look in her gleaming eyes.

The photo stirred a lot of reaction among Ariel’s massive fanbase, garnering more than 14,300 likes in the first 10 minutes of having been posted. The snap went on to amass nearly 91,000 likes and 500-plus comments from Ariel’s adoring admirers.

“A true goddess of beauty,” wrote one person, adding a heart emoji.

“That look in those eyes lol,” penned another.

“Mischievous, very very seductive,” remarked a third Instagrammer.

“She so efffing bad,” agreed a fourth, followed by a string of drooling emoji and a heart emoji.