Ariana Madix Admits To Muting A Lot Of Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members On Social Media

Jax Taylor isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules cast member who has their own form of social media practices regarding co-stars. Ariana Madix recently revealed in an interview with Us Weekly that she may not block her co-stars on Twitter and Instagram, but she definitely mutes a lot of them, whether they know it or not. Ariana and longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval have been out promoting their new book, Fancy AF Cocktails when the topic of Jax blocking the duo came up in conversation. According to Tom, he told Jax to keep him blocked because he thought it was funny, that’s when Ariana chimed in on her muting practices.

“This is not a slight or no shade to anybody, but I have a lot of the cast members of our show muted,” Ariana admitted to the publication. “I love them all as people, but sometimes like the brand or if someone’s like, you know, talking about sweaters or something, I’m like, it’s too much. So I love you, but I’m going to mute you, so I honestly like didn’t know that I was blocked for, I guess a while. … I’m like, ‘Dude, just use the mute button.'”

Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen has also suggested to Jax to mute people instead of blocking them on Twitter, but Jax remains adamant in his blocking traditions.

Ariana didn’t name anyone from her cast who she has muted on social media, but with most of the show’s female cast members constantly promoting some brand or ad online, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say it’s mostly the ladies she doesn’t see a lot from. Ariana appears to be in a good place with all of her cast members at this time, and hopefully, they won’t be offended at her recent muting comments. The SUR bartender is currently followed by all the women on her cast.

Jax admitted to blocking Tom and Ariana earlier this year because he needed a break from the couple, but he also noted that he loved them as people.

Loading...

“I think they’re great people and I love them. I mean, Tom’s my best friend. I just need a break,” the 41-year-old said back in Septemeber.

The trio of friends are in a good place now, but Tom thinking the whole blocking charade is funny means Jax won’t be undoing any of his social media actions any time soon.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will debut January 8 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Fancy AF Cocktails is out now.