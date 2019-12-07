Hoda Kotb’s Soon-To-Be Stepdaughter Kyle Schiffman Speaks Out

Hoda Kotb will soon be the stepmother of 25-year-old Kyle Schiffman.

Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Joel Schiffman. Upon marrying Joel, she will be becoming a stepmother to his 25-year-old daughter, Kyle Schiffman, who recently spoke out about the engagement and said that she couldn’t be more thrilled to officially be becoming a part of Kotb’s family, according to Closer Weekly.

Kyle had nothing but nice things to say about 55-year-old Kotb and her cheerful personality. When asked if the Kotb viewers see on television is genuinely what she’s like behind the scenes in a more normal casual environment, Kyle emphasized that she is even more bubbly while around her family.

“She’s unbelievable and I’m just so excited to officially be able to say she’s my stepmom and she’s just the best,” she said. “Her personality on TV — pretty much take that personality and that bubbly happiness and positivity and multiply it by probably 10, maybe 20.”

Kyle went on to describe just how perfect Kotb and her father really are for one another and how happy she is to see them finally preparing to tie the knot.

“It’s great to finally see just the two of them are so happy and they love doing the same thing. They just enjoy each other’s time and they’re perfect for each other and I love them both so much!”

Joel is a 61-year-old financier who Kotb meant during the summer of 2013. Now the pair are planning their wedding, which Kyle admitted she hopes to assist with.

Loading...

After her father gets married to Kotb, Kyle will also be getting some new stepsisters. The Today Show anchor shares two adopted daughters with Joel, including Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.

While it was always clear that the pair were in a serious relationship, no one saw the proposal coming. Kotb was admittedly surprised — but ecstatic — when Joel got down on one knee after they shared a romantic dinner together while on the beach. She, of course, said “yes” and later surprised her fellow co-anchors at the Today Show during the November 25 episode of the show.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she sprung the news on Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker. She kept her giant engagement ring carefully hidden until the moment she broke the news, causing her co-anchors to all gasp in excitement. Each of them took turns extending their congratulations Kotb on the happy news and congratulating her.