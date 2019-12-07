WWE News: Superstar Has Been Real-Life Receiving Death Threats Over Storyline

The love triangle between Lana, Bobby Lashley and Rusev hasn’t been popular among the majority of the WWE Universe, but the polarizing storyline is leading to real-life drama for the performers involved. In an interview with Comicbook.com, by the way of Sportskeeda, Lana — whose real name is CJ Perry — revealed that she and Lashley have both received death threats over their fictional relationship.

According to Perry, she has been contacted by WWE officials and the F.B.I. over the so-called fans who have been threatening the pair. While she stated that she’s strong enough to handle the trolls, she believes that the internet breeds awful people who attack everyone they don’t agree with, regardless of the subject.

“I mean, people are mean, mean, mean. They’re bullies. Today, I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email and you know, you can go see it on into my Instagram story, but it was just like the names that people call are just absolutely appalling.”

During the interview, Lana claimed that she just wants to live her life without being judged, or judging anyone for that matter. She believes that everyone should just focus on making the most of their time on the planet while they can, because it’s only a matter of time until every single person dies.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lashley also urged angry fans to calm down, but invited those who have an issue with him to make their presence known. The former MMA star said that those who are harboring violent urges can pay him a visit, stating that he’s “not going back down from stupidity.”

While no entertainer should ever receive death threats for doing their job, the backlash to the storyline is proof that the angle is garnering heat for Lana and Lashley. In this day and age, storylines that inspire such an intense reaction outside of the ring are rare.

It remains to be seen if the latest death threats will force WWE to cancel the storyline, but that seems unlikely since Vince McMahon reportedly wants to keep it going for as long as possible. The boss believes that the fictional couple are receiving legitimate heel heat, and are capturing WWE Universe’s attention as a result.

WWE’s ratings have been dwindling in recent months, but segments featuring Lana and Lashley have been doing well on the company’s social media channels. As unpopular as the storyline may be among fans, their curiosity appears to be getting the better of them.