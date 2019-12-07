Lizzo Has An Emotional Response To Harry Styles’ New Video: ‘That’s How My Fish Died’

A fish steals the show in Harry Styles' "Adore You" music video.

Harry Styles took to Instagram on Friday to announce the premiere of his new music video for “Adore You.” His followers had a lot to say about the lengthy video, and many of them had emotional reactions to Harry’s aquatic costar.

Lizzo was one fan of the shimmering fish that steals Harry’s heart in the music video. The “Truth Hurts” singer took to the comments section of Harry’s Instagram post to share her reaction to the fairy tale-like story about the friendship between an island outcast and a fast-growing fish.

“Just watched and f*ckin cried,” Lizzo wrote. “That’s how my fish died when I was a kid…. glad yours lived.”

Lizzo’s reaction to the “Adore You” music video proved to be popular with Harry Styles’ 24.9 million Instagram followers. Many of them thought that it was hilarious, while others responded to her comment with calls for Harry and Lizzo to collaborate on music together.

“IM LAUGHING SOOO HARD SHE SAID THATS HOW MY FISH DIED WHEN I WAS A KID GOOOOD I LOVE HER,” wrote one fan.

“This is a collab we deserve,” read another response to Harry’s post.

“I’ve never loved anyone more than lizzo and harry,” a third fan remarked.

The fish in the “Adore You” music video has a few different brushes with death, so one of Harry’s followers wanted to know specifically how Lizzo’s pet died.

“LIZZO WHAT- YOUR FISH GREW AND GREW AND THEN SUDDENLY SAW ANOTHER FISH’S HEAD GET CHOPPED OFF AND BROKE OUTTA ITS CAGE? wow small world,” the fan wrote.

In the “Adore You” music video, Harry Styles plays a resident of a fictional island called Eroda. It’s a dark and dreary place, inhabited by superstitious residents who can’t stop frowning, a condition known as “resting fish face.” Harry’s character is the only person capable of smiling, but his dazzling pearly whites don’t impress the townspeople in his small fishing village; they shun the “peculiar” boy, and he eventually loses his smile.

Things start looking up for the boy when he befriends a tiny golden fish that leaps out of the ocean, beaching itself on a rock. The fish is also an outcast who has given up on being accepted. The boy tries carrying the fish home in a paper bag, but the creature has its second brush with death when the bag bursts. The boy runs into a hair salon, where he finds a carafe full of water sitting on a coffee machine to place the fish in.

The fish eventually gets huge, and the boy starts hauling it around town in a massive glass aquarium. The fish freaks out when he sees a fisherman chopping the head off of a dead fish, and the frightened creature breaks the glass. The townspeople then team up to save the boy’s finned friend by hauling it to the ocean. You can check out the full video below.

Harry Styles’ fans have liked the “Adore You” music video over half a million times so far, and it’s not the only YouTube video that they’ve been freaking out over. As reported by The Inquisitr, Harry’s admirers are also losing their minds over his revealing “Fine Line” unboxing video.