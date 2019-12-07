Demi Rose Spills Out Of Plunging Slinky Dress On Instagram: ‘Lady In Red’

The Instagram sensation swathed her famous curves in a red satin embrace, striking a sultry pose for the camera.

Demi Rose Mawby is once again flashing her ample cleavage on Instagram, and her fans are over the moon with her latest dazzling look.

The British model may be back from her trip to the French Riviera, but she’s not done showing off her glamorous looks. Friday’s update saw the English beauty looking phenomenal in a spectacular red satin dress, and showing some killer curves as she took to Instagram to showcase the alluring outfit.

Demi left very little to the imagination in the plunging, strappy dress. Reporting from London, the 24-year-old hottie was the epitome of elegance in the classy attire, while also serving up a very provocative look in the sizzling outfit. The sexy item boasted an outrageously low-cut neckline that left her vast decolletage area completely exposed. The busty model bared her deep cleavage in the slinky dress, nearly busting out of the curve-hugging number.

The brunette bombshell showed off more than her buxom curves in the saucy cocktail dress. While the scandalously plunging number certainly put her shapely chest front and center, it also highlighted her taut waistline and round, voluptuous hips. The skintight dress clung to every curve in sight, perfectly showcasing Demi’s hourglass frame. Her toned tummy was particularly emphasized in the bodycon-fit number, which also teased her curvy thighs from underneath the sleek, glossy fabric. Likewise, her sculpted shoulder and chiseled collar bone were also amply showcased in the revealing dress, which showed a generous expanse of glowing bronzed skin.

In keeping with the satin theme, Demi posed against the backdrop of white satin curtains. The simple yet elegant decor added a sumptuous touch to the eye-popping shot, calling even more attention to her voluptuous curves. In classic Demi Rose fashion, the model mixed seduction and refinement, striking a sultry pose for the camera. She put one hand on her impossibly tiny waist and held the other hand close to her hip, all the while shooting a smoldering look at the photographer. To add more spice to the already steamy shot, she let the strap of her dress coquettishly slide off her shoulder, further luring the gaze to her generous bust and massive cleavage.

Her glam and hairstyle were also on point and in perfect harmony with the sleek, fiery-red attire. Demi rocked a bold red lipstick that matched her dress, and made her deep brown eyes pop with a dark eyeliner and a shimmering eyeshadow. She also wore faux eyelashes that were curled to perfection and sported flawlessly contoured eyebrows. Her luscious tresses were pulled up in a slick high ponytail and fell down her back and over her shoulder in thick, robust strands.

The Instagram sensation appeared to have sent quite a few pulses racing with today’s scorching update. The photo racked up more than 54,000 likes in the first 20 minutes of going live — and ended up amassing 124,000-plus likes in the space of a little over an hour. The same time frame brought more than 1,000 people to the comments section, as fans couldn’t stop gushing over the smoking-hot look.

Loading...

“Pretty lady in red,” read one message, followed by a string of flattering emoji of the heart, fire, blowing-kiss, and thumbs-up variety.

“Omg I’m so obsessed with how AMAZING this color looks on ya!!” penned a second Instagrammer, adding three red-heart emoji.

“That is your color!” agreed a third fan, ending their post with a fire emoji.

“… deserves a red rose,” a fourth person remarked about Demi’s look, offering up a rose emoji in their comment.