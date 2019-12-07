Stassie Karanikolaou Glows In A Skintight Crop Top

Stassie Karanikolaou carefully curates her Instagram, posting numerous hot shots of herself in various poses. This time, she chose to rock high-waisted, light-wash jeans and a super-tight black crop top.

In her latest Instagram image, Stassie, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, sat in a car with a neon-colored interior. The bright orange seats only accentuated the model’s sun-kissed glow, which made her blue eyes pop.

She sat sideways in the vehicle, wearing high-waisted denim jeans that flaunted her hourglass figure. The black crop top was ribbed on one side, and showed off the tiniest glimpse of Stassie’s stomach. Still, there’s no denying it: Stassie’s ample chest was the star of the show here, especially due to the tightness of the shirt.

Stassie stared at the camera intensely, her $4,000 Cartier “Love” bracelet dangling from one wrist, while a gold watch was wrapped around her other wrist.

Her blond hair tumbled down her shoulders in her trademark, slick, pin-straight look. The brown roots of her hair were noticeable, giving the YouTube star a slight ombre look. She glanced at the camera with a seductive stare, her eyebrows perfectly arched, her light eyes boring into the camera lens.

As always, Stassie’s lashes were on-point, giving her a sultry glance. However, her makeup was kept minimal, save for the eyelashes and her matte-nude pout.

Stassie, who often shares cleavage-baring shots of herself on social media, recently revealed both on Instagram and YouTube that she got a breast reduction. She explained that she switched her bigger implants to smaller ones, and she couldn’t be happier with the change.

In other Stassie news, the model has been dealing with her fair share of dating rumors recently. She has been linked to Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron and Rob Kardashian, Kylie’s brother.

In the Stassie and Tyler drama, the gossip started when Tyler was caught kissing a mysterious blond, who eagle-eyed fans quickly identified as Stassie. Things got even more heated in November when the two attended a football game together, along with Kylie and Kendall Jenner and other Bachelorette men. Afterwards, they all hit the clubs together, but despite paparazzi questioning if they were a couple, the two didn’t respond at all.

Earlier, in October, there were rumors that Stassie and Rob were cozying up together. This gossip was based on just one thing: The fact that the two were spotted leaving Drake’s Halloween party around 5 a.m. together.