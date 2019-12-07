Nikki Haley Defends Controversial Confederate Flag Comments

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley took heat Friday for appearing to defend the Confederate flag in an interview with Blaze TV’s Glenn Beck, suggesting that convicted mass murderer Dylann Roof “hijacked it.”

Haley took to Twitter to defend her comments and link to a New York Times transcript of her 2015 call to have the Confederate flag removed, NBC News reports.

“2015 was a painful time for our state. The pain was and is still real. Below was my call for the removal of the Confederate flag & I stand by it. I continue to be proud of the people of SC and how we turned the hate of a killer into the love for each other.”

Haley’s defense came after many mocked her on social media for her comments. Historian Kevin Levin called her claims “nonsense,” while comedian W. Kamau Bell suggested she “failed 8th grade social studies” with her controversial take.

Others were more supportive of Haley. The Hill’s Rising co-host Saagar Enjeti suggested that her “smearing” is something that occurs on Twitter on a daily basis, pointed toward people on the left in particular.

“Lies worm their way from left wing oppo shops and ‘media reporters’ to the pages/airwaves of the most powerful media organizations on this planet,” he tweeted.

During Haley’s interview with Beck, she suggested that South Carolina doesn’t have “hateful people.” Although Haley acknowledged there is a “small minority” that will nevertheless exist, she suggested that people viewed the flag as symbolizing “service,” “sacrifice,” and “heritage.”

Haley made the remarks while revisiting her 2015 decision to take down the Confederate battle flag from the South Carolina statehouse following Roof’s attack on Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, CNN reports.

The 47-year-old politician, who was previously a supporter of the Confederate flag, received praise for her decision to remove it from the statehouse. At the time, Haley expressed her belief that it honored South Carolina’s ancestors but also said she believed it should be in a museum instead of a location connected to the state’s future policies.

Per the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the Confederate flag holds various meanings to different groups of people. Although it is seen as a symbol of southern heritage to some, it is also viewed as a reflection of slavery and white supremacy. The flag is also a famous symbol among white supremacists, although it is also co-opted by others, such as Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, for its personal meaning.