Heidi Klum Dazzles Instagram Followers In Slinky Silver Dress With Plunging Neckline

Heidi Klum showed off her cleavage in a recent post on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the former America’s Got Talent judge, host is posing poolside while wearing a slinky silver dress with a plunging neckline. The dress featured two chunky metal chains draped between the left and right straps like a necklace. Heidi’s hands were on her hips and her face is tilted upwards as her feet dangled in the pool. Her closed eyes showed off striking blue eye shadow but the lipstick and the rest of her makeup were neutral. She wore her straight blonde tresses tucked behind her ears. The dark green foliage in the background provided the perfect backdrop as it helped Heidi’s silver ensemble to stand out.

Based on Heidi’s tags on the photo, it looks like the dress was designed by Tom Ford.

As of this writing, the upload has been liked more than 30,000 times and close to 250 people have commented on it. Many of the comments were in Heidi’s native German but her English speaking fans chimed in and expressed their approval of the image.

“U are so beautiful,” one admirer wrote. “Kill the game beautiful”

“Love everything about this.. that dress is fantastic… and amazing blue eyes!!!” a second commenter added.

Others were a lot more succinct with their praise.

“Breathtaking” a third fan simply wrote.

And one Instagram user poked fun at Heidi’s pose.

“The face I make when I’ve held having to pee for just wayyy too long but definitely not as beautiful” a fourth person wrote.

Loading...

As the hashtags in Heidi’s caption revealed, the image is part of her spread in the latest issue of Grazia Italia magazine. She’s also featured on the cover of the mag where she’s pictured wearing the same bright blue shadow on her eyes. She rocked a black lacy top in that photo as she emerged out of the pool.

Heidi’s Instagram upload of the eye-catching cover image has so far attracted close to 40,000 Instagram likes and over 250 comments. One of those comments was penned by pop superstar Mariah Carey who left two open-mouthed emojis and a black heart.

The model previously shared what appears to be a behind the scenes clip from the Grazia photoshoot. In an Instagram video uploaded on October 24, she wore the distinctive blue eyeshadow seen in her most recent post. Heidi didn’t show a lot of her outfit in the clip, but you can see that she had on a shiny top with a cold-shoulder neckline and partially sheer sleeves as someone in the background smoothed her hair. She also tagged John Rankin in her caption and he’s the photographer who shot the Grazia Italia shoot.