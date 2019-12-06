Bella Thorne Auditions For ‘Instagram Model’ In Multiple Bikinis In Hilarious TikTok

Bella Thorne took to TikTok to pretend to audition for the part for an “Instagram model” in a super funny, satirical video.

In the first clip, Bella, dressed in a red long-sleeved T-shirt, held a script in her hand and looked at the camera.

“Hi, my name is Bella Thorne, and I’m auditioning for Instagram model,” she said matter-of-factly.

In the second clip, Bella wore a rust-colored bikini top with multiple necklaces. Her auburn hair was long and down, with her now-trademark green hue nowhere to be seen. She adorably drank a container of water — if one can do such a thing — and looked at the camera flirtatiously.

For the third video, she then changed into a neon orange bikini, this time lying in front of a bed and waving a giant American flag. She looked at the camera while doing so, with a huge grin on her face.

In the fourth video, Bella once again stared at the camera in the same highlighter-hued bathing suit, this time painting an artsy sketch of a hot air balloon. As the camera panned in on her face, she tossed her head back as her hair cascaded down her shoulders.

In the fifth clip, Bella posed in the same orange pink bikini with a red feather boa and matching sneakers. She also wore a quickly raking a lawn filled with leaves. Again, she stared at the camera for approval.

The sixth clip showed Bella walking down a wintry street after she had raked the leaves, still rocking her tiny bikini despite the cold weather. She also put on the same red boa/scarf and knee-high black boots for the occasion. This time, she carried behind her a wagon of flowers.

In the seventh and final video, Bella is shown on a bed — still in the same bikini — with a sleep mask covering her eyes. It read, appropriately, “Do Not Disturb.” In the laugh-out-loud clip, you can see Bella, despite not being able to see anything, key-smashing her keyboard in an attempt to write something.

As previously shared on The Inquisitr, Bella frequently posts bikini shots on social media, usually extremely seductive in nature. One thing's for sure: Bella keeps racking up the followers and views. On TikTok, many loved her video. It has close to 90,000 likes at the time of this writing, and she has more than 764,000 followers on the app. She currently has 22 million followers on Instagram.