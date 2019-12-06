‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Flaunts Incredible Curves In Festive Photoshoot

The professional DJ sizzled in her holiday-inspired outfit.

On Friday, December 6, the “World’s Sexiest DJ” Nata Lee uploaded a flirty, festive photo for her 2.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The picture was taken by professional photographer Alexander Mavrin in London, England. The model stood before a decorated Christmas tree and an illuminated vanity mirror. She gazed directly into the camera, smiling sweetly.

For the holiday-themed photoshoot, Nata flaunted her flawless figure in an unzipped fur trimmed, red onesie from the clothing brand, Fashion Nova. The ensemble left little to the imagination and put Nata’s ample cleavage on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the 20-year-old’s white bra. She accessorized with a black vinyl belt that accentuated her tiny waist.

The blonde bombshell styled her shoulder-length hair in tight curls. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing minimal makeup, an application that included subtle contour, a light coat of mascara, and nude lip gloss. Her trendy, white tipped French manicure gave the look additional glamour.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer implored followers to let her know what they wanted for the upcoming holiday. She also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova.

Many of Nata’s fans were quick to reveal that their Christmas wish is to be in a relationship with her. Quite a few followers proceeded to quote the lyrics of Mariah Carey’s 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Some admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“Your eyes are so beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“Such a sexy festive look! I love it!! You sleighed [sic] this gram!” quipped another commenter.

“You are so beautiful and charming,” added a different devotee.

“Natalee [sic] you look absolutely gorgeous beautiful photo,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of kiss mark, fire, heart-eye, and red heart emoji to the comment.

The model has not yet responded to the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 139,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Nata has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post show her in risque ensembles, much to the delight of her audience. Earlier this week, she shared a sexy snap, in which she wore only a white blazer and a pair of studded black heels. That post has been liked over 180,000 times since it was uploaded.