Angela Simmons Stuns In Black Bikini, Celebrates Being ‘Thick,’ And Says Her Soul Has ‘Been Eating Croissants’

Angela Simmons shared an inspirational message about self-confidence with her swimsuit snapshot.

Angela Simmons is living her best life in Bali, and she doesn’t care if some of her fans have noticed that she fills out her bikinis a bit more than she once did.

On Friday, the 32-year-old Growing Up Hip Hop star took to Instagram to share a few new vacation snapshots from her recent trip to the Indonesia hot spot. In a set of three photos, she was pictured rocking a black bikini.

Her bathing suit included an embellished halter top covered with glittering crystal gems in various sizes and shapes. In the center of each of the top’s cups, a few of the stones were arranged in a sunburst shape. The garment also featured supportive underwire that came to a point in the center of the bust, creating an upside down V shape.

Angela’s bathing suit bottoms were unadorned. This part of the bikini rocked high-cut legs and a high waist that hit about two inches or so below her belly button. The stylish social media star accessorized her swimwear with a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

Angela wore her thick, long tresses pulled up into a high side ponytail. Her tight, springy curls spilled down over her left shoulder. She wore minimal eye makeup, so the focus of her beauty look was her full lips, which were painted a vibrant shade of red.

Angela Simmons posed for three different photos. In the first one, she smiled as she leaned forward and tugged on the sides of the bikini bottoms. For the remaining two photos, her facial expression turned serious as she posed with one arm outstretched over her head. She was reaching up to grab some netting hanging down from a low ceiling.

According to Angela’s geotag, her photos were taken at the La Brisa beachfront restaurant and bar in Bali. She didn’t reveal if she enjoyed any delicious cuisine at the eatery, but she did mention food in the caption of her post. The reality show star revealed that she’s recently gained a little weight, but she informed her Instagram followers that this doesn’t bother her at all.

Angela Simmons shared an inspirational message about the importance of “loving yourself right where you are,” and she injected her words of wisdom with a little humor. She suggested that everyone needs to pay attention to what their souls desire at any given moment, and hers has been craving a lot of carbs recently. However, she’s been staying healthy by hitting the gym.

“And lately my soul been eating croissants and working out,” Angela wrote. “Ooooo she thick thick. But she happy regardless.”