Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Leaves Little To The Imagination By Ditching Bra In New Sultry Snap

Colombian fitness model and Instagram star Ariana James took to her page on Friday and metaphorically stopped her two million fans in their tracks by posting a picture in which she showed major skin.

In the monochromatic snap, the hottie could be seen wearing a tiny thong that allowed her to flaunt her well-toned thighs and lean legs. She paired her thong with an unbuttoned jacket which she rocked on only one arm to reveal that she was wearing no bra or shirt underneath it.

In the process, Ariana bared one of her breasts, however, she decided not to violate Instagram’s policy on nudity and censored her nipples with the help of her hand.

The model wore minimal makeup but since the picture was black and white, her choice of colors was not known. To ramp up the glamour, she wore a cap and a pair of dainty earrings while she ditched other jewelry items and accessories so as not to take away the attention from her risqué ensemble. Finally, she wore her raven-colored tresses down to pull off a very sexy look.

To strike her pose for the snap, Ariana stood against a black background. She raised one of her arms and kept it at the back of her neck, while she lifted her chin, left her lips slightly parted and looked straight into the camera to offer seductive vibes.

The stunner wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she stated that one should stop waiting or wishing to be someone else. She also wrote that one should stop thinking that they are not enough.

Within four hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 81,000 likes and over 900 comments that showed the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website with anything she posts boasting a high tendency of going viral.

“I love your words. One must be the best version of oneself,” one of her fans agreed with the model.

“Beautiful! [You are] perfectly perfect, Ari. You are divine,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“Love from Ecuador! Every morning, I look at your photos [and they] give me the strength to go to the gym. I want to have a body like yours,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower remarked on the model’s beautiful looks.

“Very stunning photo! You are a beautiful lady!”

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by Daniela Tamayo and Nina Serebrova, among others.