Donald Trump Says Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Make Him Look Orange

"I don't want an orange look," the president complained.

On Friday, President Donald Trump complained about energy-efficient light bulbs and water efficiency during a White House roundtable on small business. As per The Guardian, the president said that he dislikes energy-efficient light bulbs because they make him look orange.

“It doesn’t make you look as good,” said Trump. “Being a vain person, that’s very important to me,” he added.

“It gives you an orange look, I don’t want an orange look.”

Trump also expressed frustration about water efficiency, claiming that plumbing fixtures don’t have enough pressure, which forces people in certain areas of the country to flush toilets more frequently, which leads to them using more water.

“People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times as opposed to once,” said Trump.

“They end up using more water,” he added, explaining that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been directed to look into water standards and fix the situation with water efficiency.

Trump also handled questions about other matters during the discussion, including impeachment and the recent shooting at the Naval Air Station, which authorities believe was terrorism-related.

The president largely ignored questions about the impeachment inquiry, explaining that authorities are investigating the Naval Air Station shooting. Officials claim the incident was carried out by a member of the Saudi Air Force who was in the U.S. for training.

“That’s all being studied now. We will be talking about it very soon,” said Trump. “It will be a report and the report will come out very soon.”

As he said earlier today, Trump spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who offered condolences. The crown prince stated that his message to the American people is that the shooter’s actions do not reflect how the people of Saudi Arabia feel about the United States.

According to The Hill, Trump has previously made similar remarks about energy-efficient light bulbs and water efficiency, vowing to roll back Obama-era regulations on efficiency standards.

Critics have pointed out that the administration’s deregulation efforts are likely to increase energy usage in the United States, exacerbating the effects of climate change, which the president has infamously called a “hoax.”

It remains unclear whether the administration is looking to deregulate water standards for household appliances. In November, however, the Department of Energy (DOE) said that it would announce by May 2020 new deregulation efforts meant to help appliance manufacturers abide by energy efficiency standards.

The DOE’s announcement was met with intense criticism, with experts pointing out that efforts to roll back Obama-era regulations could make the appliances less energy-efficient, thus hastening the effects of climate change.