Bella Thorne Looks Unrecognizable With New Hair

Bella Thorne looks entirely different with her new locks — and while the strands could be her regular hair (she is a natural redhead, after all), this time, they appear to be a wig or extensions.

Bella, who recently was rocking an auburn-and-green ombre look, decided to go the sultry schoolgirl route and wear her new strawberry-blond hair down in old Hollywood waves, her hair cascading just past her shoulders. She wore two small pigtails at the top front of her locks, each tied with a black satin bow.

Her skin, slightly tanned, showed off her natural freckles and a swipe of pink blush. Even her eyebrows seemed to be a lighter shade of auburn. Her pout was perfectly pink and her septum piercing twinkled in the light.

In the image, Bella wore a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words “ORIGINAL BADA**.” She also paired black sweats to the shirt to compliment the outfit. She relaxed comfortably on a couch, her phone behind her and her hand touching one of her ankles.

The second image is a close-up of Bella’s new look as she boasts many rings on her fingers while giving fans a clearer peek at her hair color. The orange hue seems to be in line with the actress’ natural locks, but it is still difficult to tell if she made a permanent change back to her old look, or if she is simply having fun while playing around with a wig. After all, when it comes to hairstyles, Bella is certainly a chameleon.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bella recently took to Instagram to show off her growing locks in the shower. In the photo, Bella was dripping wet and her hair seemed to be auburn. In the image, fans could see her natural hair, free of heat, extensions and everything.

In that Instagram post, the star shared her insecurities about her hair, but how she finally found freedom with the natural look.

Loading...

“It took me a very long time to not feel insecure with out [extensions] or heat or whatever…but now look at how long it is. I’m so proud,” she wrote.

In fact, Bella once revealed on Instagram that she “love[s] to do abnormal changes to [her] hair,” according to Female First.

It’s true: The “B*TCH I’M BELLA THORNE” singer has gone every shade of copper under the sun. She’s also experimented with black, green, teal, blond, maroon, orange, hot pink, lighter pink, platinum blond, and neon orange.