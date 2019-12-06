‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Abby Is The Thief

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, December 6 brings Abby firing Phyllis, but Chance realizes that Abby is the jewel thief at the hotel. Plus, Connor works to get rid of Sharon while Phyllis gives Nick her take on his life.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) accused Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) of doing something shady with the surveillance system at The Grand Phoenix. Ultimately, Abby fired Phyllis, but Phyllis reminded her that she couldn’t. Plus, Phyllis also has a suite upstairs, so it probably won’t be that easy for Abby to rid herself of Phyllis. After the confrontation, Abby thanked Chance (Donny Boaz) for helping her figure out that Phyllis sabotaged the surveillance, and then they decided to go out for drinks. Chance bumped into Abby, and she dropped her purse. All the stolen jewels tumbled out of it, and Chance realized that Abby is the thief. It looked like Abby tried to set up Phyllis to take the fall, but Chance didn’t seem too upset by her duplicitousness.

Elsewhere, Phyllis complained to Nick (Joshua Morrow) that his sister fired her. Nick felt certain that Abby must have had cause to let Phyllis go. Phyllis asserted that the hotel is her baby, and Nick told her that he had his own issues to deal with. Phyllis offered to listen, so Nick expressed his belief that Adam (Mark Grossman) is using Connor (Judah Mackey) to try to win back Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Phyllis agreed, but she also told Nick that he is far better off without Chelsea in his life. Then Nick accused Phyllis of letting Adam manipulate her too. Phyllis advised Nick to get out of his relationship with Chelsea while he still can.

At Adam’s, Connor talked to Sharon (Sharon Case) about the monster. He said that he could keep the monster away as long as he is with his parents. “Can’t beat three. Mom and Dad and me,” Connor said. Then he told Sharon that he doesn’t need her around anymore. Sharon let Adam and Chelsea know that the best medicine for Connor is the three of them together, and they agreed to have a family night with Connor. The parents believe that Connor has finally turned a corner, but they both believe that he should still keep seeing Sharon for therapy. Upstairs, the little boy plotted to get rid of Sharon.

Also, at Society, Devon (Bryton James) and Nick talked about New Hope and their personal lives in general.